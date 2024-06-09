Rom Farm: Glamping and agricultural delights in Israel's Galilee

Nestled amid the Lower Galilee countryside, Rom Farm offers a unique escape blending a unique glamping resort with an immersive farm experience. Pampering tents are situated on meticulously maintained grounds alongside a working sheep farm, a dairy plant, vibrant vegetable gardens, and aromatic orchards. Rom Farm provides the perfect blend of relaxation and exploration with a spa, a farm-to-table bistro, and a food truck, all surrounded by breathtaking views.

Our car ascended Mount Kamon, the highest mountain peak in the Lower Galilee, and a cool breeze already washed over us. The unpaved access road only fueled our curiosity to reach the recently opened farmhouse, now welcoming guests for overnight stays.

We stepped out of the car and followed a path that led to a small charming amphitheater overlooking the sprawling landscape. An ornamental pool and inviting rocking chairs beckoned us closer. The gentle sounds of wind chimes and spa music created a serene atmosphere. Well-maintained paths, lined with fragrant spice bushes and colorful blooms, led us to the barn at the heart of the working farm.

Here, Noa met us with a golf cart and helped us with our bags to the tent. There are four types of luxurious tents available, including safari tents and lotus tents, which can accommodate up to five guests. All tents are air-conditioned and fully equipped with all amenities. Some offer an en suite bathroom, while others have access to private toilets and shower cubicles in the nearby central area. A central outdoor kitchen is also available for use by prior arrangement.

We bedded down in the suite – a luxurious safari tent, whose interior is a romantic blend of windblown fabric sheets and modern design. Wooden furniture and ironwork complemented designer lighting. It had all the necessary amenities, including power outlets, Wi-Fi, a coffee and tea corner with an espresso machine, and herbal teabags made on the farm. The suite even offered an attached bathroom with a rain shower head and Ecolove toiletries. Outside, a private sitting area beckoned, its view of the Beit Hakerem Valley promising hours of relaxation. We imagined ourselves settling here for hours with a coffee and a book, but there was so much more to explore at the farm itself. Rom Farm (credit: TALY SHARON)

Beyond the tent: farm activities and experiences

Founded in 1986 by Amit Rom as nappy goat farm, Rom Farm has a deep commitment to sustainability. The farm’s goats graze freely in the fields, enjoying a varied diet that contributes to the exceptional quality of their milk. A nearby dairy transforms this milk into delicious cheeses. In 2013, Ron Proper, an Israeli entrepreneur, joined forces with Amit. Together, they’ve expanded Rom Farm’s offerings to include tourism, all guided by an ecological philosophy. Embracing zero-waste principles, the farm utilizes compost made from animal waste and other farm byproducts to nourish their vegetable gardens, orchards, and more.

The farm features a thriving organic vegetable garden, planted with seasonal vegetables grown using the on-site made compost and without the use of pesticides. A delightful stroll through the pathways reveals a vibrant tapestry of zucchini, tomatoes, pumpkins, strawberries, and a dazzling array of other vegetables flourishing in the sun. Ya’ara, the director of the vegetable garden, warmly greeted us and shared insights into the garden’s well-tended operations. Working closely with Amir from the farm’s bistro, they carefully plan the seasonal plantings to ensure the freshest “farm-to-table” ingredients adorn the bistro’s menu. Not far from the garden there is a spice garden and an orchard with fruit trees – figs, carobs, mulberry, and more.

As part of the social concept, a rehabilitation center was established here for people with mental disorders who work in various branches of the farm, engaging in carpentry, metalworking, and other creative endeavors. Their entrepreneurial spirit led to the flourishing succulent greenhouse – a resident-driven initiative. Much of the furniture and artwork on the farm is made by them. At the end of the stay, guests receive a wooden pot with succulents they prepared. You can purchase their produce and that of the farm at the visitor center – carpentry works, teabags from the farm’s spices, succulents, and local produce from the area. The visitor’s center has windows to the dairy plant and the cheese cave so that you can get a close-up impression of the dairy production.

On weekends and holidays, the farm offers a variety of activities in the local spirit – such as morning yoga under the open sky, a cheese-making workshop, arts and crafts workshops, activities in the vegetable garden, and bonfire in the evening. The best way to start your visit is by joining a guided tour that takes you through all the different parts of the farm. In addition, there is an ecological playground and a magical forest full of dwarfs and fairies. The forest is eco-friendly, with solar-powered lighting that comes on when it gets dark.

Unwind and savor the bounty

For adults seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the Flow spa offers unique nature-inspired experiences. The spa complex includes three treatment tents with flexible partitions, comfortably accommodating couples or two people each. Surrounded by trees, the spa complex features a rest area, sun beds to soak up the sunshine, a sauna, a jacuzzi, and a refreshing drinking area. One of the special treatments here is immersion in an ice bath.

Rom Farm Bistro, the on-site Kosher dairy haven, is a true farm-to-table restaurant. The food served at the bistro is based on the freshest ingredients from the farm’s vegetable gardens and dairy production, bursting with seasonal flavors, supplemented with local produce from the Misgav area. For glamping guests (with prior arrangement), breakfast is served here, showcasing the farm’s fresh offerings. Chef Nadav Korenfeld’s creative culinary vision shines through the ever-changing seasonal menus, including a selection of salads, pastas, fresh bruschetta, savory knafeh, and classic shakshuka, all bursting with farm-fresh flavor. But the experience extends beyond the food! The bistro enjoys a beautiful balcony, offering stunning vistas on clear days – a glimpse of the Mediterranean Sea might even be on the horizon.

The Bistro draws guests not only from the surrounding area, but also from farther afield. It is open Sunday-Friday from 9-15:00, closed on Saturday.

Another dining option is the Terrace Food truck (non-Kosher), which offers breakfast and light dairy meals on weekends. As the day becomes evening, starting from 3 p.m., the Terrace serves delightful dishes from the smokehouse alongside refreshing salads. We tremendously enjoyed the dishes, including tender, whole smoked chicken, ciabatta with entrecôte, savory croissant paired with pulled asado, and similar. They also serve varied salads.

While accommodation prices at Rom Farm may not be inexpensive, they offer a unique experience in glamping rather than traditional camping. The expense is well worth it, providing guests with a pastoral, pampering, and engaging retreat. Although located in a serene and secure area away from any combat zones, bomb shelters are available. For further details, visit Rom Farm at https://havatrom.co.il/.

Exploring nearby area and culinary scene – Fuego

Rom Farm is situated in the Misgav regional council, at the heart of the Lower Galilee, offering convenient access to numerous attractions, viewpoints, and natural springs in the area. Additionally, it is just a short drive away from the Sea of Galilee, providing the perfect opportunity for a refreshing swim on hot days.

Located just half an hour away is the culinary paradise of Maghar, a Druze city known for its abundance of restaurants. For meat lovers, I highly recommend Fuego, which aptly translates to ‘fire’ in Spanish, by Alaa Ibrahim. Alaa, a Druze native, recently returned from serving in the military reserves to operate this restaurant.

Fuego specializes in grilled and smoked meats. At the back of the restaurant, there is an entire wall of barbecue ovens with huge smokers and a Taboon oven, where diners can see the food preparation.

We began our meal with a delightful array of salads, each offering its own distinct flavors – from the refreshing cherry tomato and leaf salad with mozzarella to the tangy Druze salad featuring sumac-infused cheese and the smoky roasted eggplant. Among the must-try intermediate dishes were the arancini balls stuffed with asado and the kebab served on a bed of ratatouille. For the main course, we savored whole meat cuts such as rib-eye steak and filet, both of which were exceptionally tender and delicious. Each dish was impeccably prepared, enhancing our dining experience and making it truly memorable.

Please note that Fuego is not kosher. For more information, visit https://fuego-meat.co.il/

The writer was a guest of the local businesses mentioned in the article.