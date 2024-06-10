Ahead of the conscription law vote, funeral wreathes were laid at homes of coalition members

Ahead of Monday's conscription law vote, the "Drafting for Unity Forum," which consists of bereaved parents, families of reservists, rabbis, and intellectuals, placed funeral wreaths at the entrances of the homes of coalition members and ministers, including Israel Katz, Yuli Edelstein, Hanoch Milwidsky, and Moshe Saada.

The forum stated, "The IDF lacks 7,000 soldiers, and supporting the law endangers the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel. We spared the effort of MKs who support the exemption law and prepared wreathes so they can use them in the next event where the security of the citizens of the State of Israel will be violated because of their decision." Funeral wreathes were laid at the homes of MKs. June 10, 2024. (credit: Drafting for Unity Forum via Maariv)

Netanyahu's conscription bill

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is promoting the conscription bill passed by MK Benny Gantz in the previous Knesset, which passed the first reading.

Regarding the bill, Gantz noted, "The State of Israel needs soldiers and not political exercises that tear the people apart during war. The outline that was agreed upon by the previous government was prepared in the security establishment as a mediation law and as a basis for developing an Israeli service outline in order to bring service to all sections of the people. The temporary mediation law that was submitted and which you are asking to pass now - was not satisfactory then and is not relevant today in a post-October 7 reality.