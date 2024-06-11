WZO presents Ted Comet with award for his Zionist activities for the State of Israel

Last week, Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, awarded Ted Comet a certificate of appreciation for his Zionist activities.

Comet, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, held leading positions in Jewish community organizations, including senior director in the World Zionist Organization, the Council of Jewish Federations, and other Jewish organizations for more than 75 years. In 1965, he founded the Salute to Israel Parade in New York. In the 1960s, he helped organize some of the first large demonstrations in support of Soviet Jewry.

Comet continues his Zionist activities with daily meetings and a full schedule.

Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization: “Precisely in these days when antisemitism is on the rise, Ted Comet’s initiative to march in New York with pride for Israel is a tremendous contribution to national morale, and for that, I am grateful. The parade is the most significant Jewish-Zionist event that takes place in the United States in support and solidarity with the State of Israel. Despite the threat of antisemitism, we raise our heads and call for the immediate release of the hostages, for the complete victory of the IDF soldiers over the enemy, for the fight against antisemitism, with uncompromising support for the principles of justice, freedom, and mutual responsibility.”