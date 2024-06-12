Artist reveals mural depicting former Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in helicopter engulfed in hair

A mural celebrating the Iranian “Woman. Life. Freedom” revolution was revealed in Tel Aviv earlier this week. The detailed painting shows Iranian women killed by the oppressive Islamic Regime pulling down on former President Raisi’s helicopter using their hair, symbolizing freedom from the so-called ‘modesty’ laws which force women to cover their hair under the current regime. The mural also features a verse from the Book of Jeremiah, reading: “I will set my throne in Elam and destroy her king and officials, said the Lord”, and the slogan “Esthers of the world – rise up!”

The creator of this mural, alongside 13 other ones scattered across Israel from Nazareth to Jerusalem to Tel Aviv and Netanya, is Hooman Khalili, 49, a Teheran born filmmaker and radio DJ residing in the US. The Jerusalem Post reached out to Khalili to hear more about the mural and the initiative.

“Elam is the ancient name of Iran,” explained Khalili. “Over and over in the Bible, God says he will place His throne in Jerusalem, or Zion, or Israel. The one time He says He will place it in Elam – he also says He will ‘destroy its kings and officials.’ This is a fulfillment of the verse,” he added excitedly. Women, life, freedom mural in Jerusalem, June 12, 2024. (credit: Courtesy)

Khalili’s goal is to reach 18 murals across Israel. In his artistic work, which has taken him roughly a year and a half, Khalili is usually responsible for the design, while local Israeli artists are hired for the execution.

Reason behind the murals

Some murals are spray painted while others are printed, and most carry the same theme of women-led inspiration and revolution; and as Khalili elaborated: “My aim is to inspire the women of Iran to keep fighting. This is the first women-led revolution in the world!”

Khalili said that he also wishes to draw the attention of Iranians to Israel. “I want to show the world that Israel and the Jewish people are standing with the freedom-fighting women in Iran. There are no such murals anywhere in the Middle East outside of Israel, not Afghanistan, not Qatar, not Iraq, not Lebanon – only in Israel,” he explained.

“These murals remind the world that the Persians have been the friends of the Jews for 3,000 years. We’ve only been enemies for less than 50 years. You see on social media slogans like ‘all eyes on Rafah,’ but this is a mistake: all eyes should be on Iran.”

“This specific mural is a celebration of Iranian women for their inspiration. ‘Esthers of the world rise up!’” he concluded.

