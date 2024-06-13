High Court acts against Justice Minister Levin over controversial appointment decision

Israel's High Court on Thursday issued a conditional order to the petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government (MQG). The court ordered the Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, to explain why he was not fulfilling his duty according to law and convened the Judicial Selection Committee to select a new president and judges for the Supreme Court.

This follows the petition submitted by the MQG, which claimed that the Justice Minister refuses to convene the Judicial Selection Committee to the law with improper motives, intending to harm the independence of the judiciary and the system of checks and balances.

Also, for the first time in the country's history, Levin violated the practice of choosing the oldest judge for the position of High Court president.

A hearing on the petition will be held on July 2, at the beginning of next month, in which Levin will be required to explain his conduct and justify why he is not complying with the law's provisions requiring him to convene the committee to select the president and the supreme judges.

Movement for Quality Government's petition

Lawyer Hidi Negev, Head of the Policy and Legislation Department at the Movement for Quality Government, said, "The speed with which the High Court issued a conditional order indicates the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need to stop the damage to the foundations of democracy." A vote for representatives for the judicial selection committee at the plenum of the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"It seems that the Justice Minister is determined to continue the political takeover of the judicial system and continues to act in bad faith and for extraneous considerations aimed at undermining public trust in the judiciary. The Movement for Quality Government will continue to fight by all legal means to protect the rule of law and the values ​​of democracy in the State of Israel."