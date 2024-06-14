Civil Administration to freeze approx. 80 thousand employment permits for Palestinian workers

In an effort to curb illegal infiltration into Israel from the West Bank, the Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria has begun the process of freezing approximately 80 thousand work permits for Palestinians, the government agency announced Thursday.

The Subcommittee for Judea and Samaria Affairs, led by MK Zvi Sukkot, convened on Thursday for a discussion on the policies and procedures for bringing Palestinian workers into the industrial and settlement areas of the West Bank.

This was a follow-up to the committee meeting held on January 1, 2024, that was aimed at examining whether any changes had been made since the previous discussion.

In the previous meeting, council heads claimed that they are obligated to admit workers who have been granted approval into their areas.

In May, it was revealed that the Civil Administration continued to issue tens of thousands of employment permits to workers in the West Bank and that the agency had already begun renewing the work permits of those that had been granted before October 7.

The Civil Administration was established by the military and is the body responsible for implementing civilian and security policies, serving as the executive arm of the IDF leadership in the West Bank area, according to its website.

Statements by Lt. Col. Moran Hadad

Head of the Civil Coordination Branch, Lt. Col. Moran Hadad, announced freezing employment licenses at the meeting. “This means that when a police officer stops a worker and sees that his license is not valid, he can arrest him.” Hadad added that before the war began, 105,000 licenses were issued, and regardless of the licenses that are being frozen, “there are 8,000 exceptions who are approved for entry into Israel.”

He continued, “This issue of freezing the licenses is supposed to provide a solution. There are clear rules for employers, which include a pickup point from the crossing to the work area. If a worker leaves the approved area, he is committing an offense – and the Israel Police will handle him. The process is the same for private employers."

The freezing of the work permits will last until the government decides to lift the lockdown in Palestinian cities and villages in the West Bank, according to KAN. These workers are employed at construction sites, halls, and other workplaces. According to testimonies received, the police sometimes choose to "allow" these individuals, who are known to the security system, to work.

This situation has created confusion among employers and authorities responsible for enforcing these regulations.

The permits have become a tool for the illegal infiltration of thousands of workers into Israeli territory, according to KAN.