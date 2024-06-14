'Absolutely overwhelming': Dr. Phil visits site of Nova music festival massacre

TV personality Dr. Phil posted a clip from a primetime exclusive episode of his hit show, "Dr. Phil Primetime," to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday in which he visited the site of the Nova music festival massacre.

Dr. Phil visited the site during his trip to Israel last month.

The site of the music festival was overrun by terrorists during Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, resulting in the death of 364 people, along with the kidnapping of attendees into Hamas captivity as hostages.

In Dr. Phil's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the release of the episode, he explained that during his visit to the massacre site, he spoke to a first responder to understand the events that occurred properly.

"Walking amongst the images of the people that were killed or taken hostage here. It was absolutely overwhelming," Dr. Phil wrote.

I recently went to the site of the Nova music festival on my trip to Israel, after having spent time there, and having talked to a first responder that was actually on the ground, and walking amongst the images of the people that were killed or taken hostage here. It was… pic.twitter.com/AtKI0KBFVf — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) June 14, 2024

People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The video included in the post included a preview of the episode in which Dr. Phil can be seen walking past pictures of the victims of the massacre at the Nova site as he listened to a survivor recount her story of survival.

Dr. Phil's additional interviews during his visit to Israel

A previous episode from Dr. Phil's trip to Israel on the "Dr. Phil Primetime" show included an exclusive interview with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The interview was notably one hour long and unedited. In it, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed a number of issues regarding the Israel-Hamas war, including his relations with US President Joe Biden, the situation in the Middle East, the October 7 failures on the part of Israel, and pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses throughout America.

During his visit, Dr. Phil also interviewed Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, the parents of Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is currently held in Hamas captivity.