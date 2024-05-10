Taking responsibility? Netanyahu discusses Oct. 7 in exclusive Dr. Phil interview

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes he and US President Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements over the war in Gaza after Biden withheld some weapons from Israel.

"We often had our agreements, but we've had our disagreements. We've been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country," Netanyahu said in an interview on the "Dr. Phil Primetime" show.

Regarding campus protests and those who claim Hamas's actions to be resistance, Netanyahu responded, “Hamas openly declares its goal to wipe out everything you see around here…that’s naked brutal aggression, that’s their doctrine.”

“Iran is saying the same thing: ‘Our goal is to destroy Israel.’ We’re the small Satan.”

“By the way, their goal is to destroy you," he added, "you’re the big Satan; we’re just standing in their way and their right. We’re not merely protecting ourselves, we are, but in so doing, we protect all of free civilization, all of Western culture.” Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, US. April 25, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Nate Swanson)

Examining the October 7 failures

“I think we’re going to have to give a thorough explanation," Netanyahu said regarding the failures of October 7. "I think we’re going to have to have a thorough examination once the war ends of exactly what happened, how it happened, and who made it happen."

However, he emphasized, “Right now, our goal is one, to achieve victory.”

Asked if there had been a “military failure” or “a political failure,” Netanyahu responded, “There were failures, obviously.” He noted that the first responsibility of the government is “to protect the people…and the people weren't protected. We have to admit that,” he said.

Replying to the question, “Do you hold yourself to that standard?” the prime minister replied, “I hold myself and everyone on this."

On the situation in the Gaza Strip, after the war, Netanyahu said Israel would have to ensure a “demilitarization" of the Strip in addition to “some kind of civilian government, civilian administration by Gazans who are not committed to our destruction, possibly with the aid of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that want to see stability and peace.”