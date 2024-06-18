Eliyahu Reuven criticizes coalition governance and calls for leadership in Israel

Knesset member and member of the Likud party Eliyahu Revivo addressed public criticism regarding the government's conduct in an interview with Mazal Mualem on the Knesset Channel on Monday.

Revivo began the interview by stating, "The place where we find ourselves with the current government - with the current coalition - is not a good place. We have a government without achievements and with erosion on many fronts. That's the truth." When asked if there is a need for elections, he responded, "Maybe. It needs to be examined. It's one of the possibilities."

ח"כ אליהו רביבו: אנחנו ממשלה ללא הישגים. אולי צריך בחירותמזל מועלם: "ואם תאבדו את השלטון?"ח"כ רביבו: "ישראל לפני שלטון. ההידבקות לכסא זו מגיפה"מזל מועלם: "גם כשאנחנו בתוך מלחמה?"ח"כ רביבו: "אנחנו לא באמת בתוך המלחמה"@revivoeliyahu@mazalm3@amirettin@avivi_efrat pic.twitter.com/B330Xvi3Zk — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) June 17, 2024

Amid Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's concerns about imminent elections, Revivo said, "I didn't question the Prime Minister. I expressed my frustrations with the situation on several fronts." Responding to whether Likud could lose power after the elections, he said, "Israel faces a leadership challenge."

Is the stance common among Likud members?

"I assume so. It's not something reality dictates. There's much to do to prevent it, but if it doesn't happen, ignoring it isn't a solution. Clinging to the chair is a kind of epidemic weakening all parties." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem , March 13, 2023 (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

But even when we're at war, can we go for elections?

"First of all, we're not really in a war, let's tell the truth. So Netanyahu says, so what? What's happening now isn't a war. I'm not saying we should go to elections. If past conduct is going to dictate our future, then why go to a place we don't want to be in?"

When asked if he believed there's a chance the government will dissolve in the coming weeks, he answered, "I don't see a reasonable chance for that."

Later, Revivo told 103FM, "I have no political aspirations here because it could be against all political logic from what I said. I had a moral statement that I express in my daily conduct and from time to time when it's leaked out, I also express it publicly. We remember as a coalition to accept weak and disconnected opposition, all that motivates it is deep hatred and not the business for the previous government and not for its performance or lack of performance."

"I tried to promote and propose the formation of a broad and stable Zionist government with an agreed-upon election date for all sides, but there's no one extending a hand for peace among the opposition. We need leaders on the other side, but there are no leaders on the other side - that's the truth," he revealed.

To conclude the interview, he noted, "There are no protest leaders who understand the core of the conflict and are moderate, and I met many protest leaders - I tried to promote the formation of a broad and stable Zionist government with an agreed-upon election date for all sides, but there's no one extending a hand for peace among the opposition. We need leaders on the other side, but there are no leaders on the other side."