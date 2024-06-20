Efforts to strengthen the South and North recognized by Israeli president in 'Unity Day' Ceremony

Highlighting efforts to support Israel during the ongoing war, President Isaac Herzog last week presented the 2024 Jerusalem Unity Prize awards to a range of organizations that have made significant contributions to Israeli society since October 7. This year, the prize was themed “Caring For One Another” and recognized those supporting and strengthening Israel's southern and northern regions, the home front, reservists, and the global Jewish community.

The Jerusalem Unity Prize, initiated by the Yifrach, Shaer, and Fraenkel families alongside former Jerusalem Mayor MK Nir Barkat, was created to honor the deep sense of unity that permeated Israeli society and the Jewish Diaspora following the tragic kidnapping and murder of their sons Eyal, Gil-Ad, and Naftali in the summer of 2014.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the President's Residence, President Herzog lauded the collective spirit of the Israeli people and their unity in response to the crisis.

“Facing a murderous enemy, Israeli society responded with a clear and decisive call: 'Together we will win' – and only together,” Herzog said. “The people of Israel do not regard this statement as merely a catchphrase but as a binding historical truism.”

This year's prizes were awarded in five categories: Strengthening the South, Strengthening the North, Strengthening the Home Front, Reservists, and the Diaspora - and a special Award of Recognition was given to the Menomadin Foundation for its extensive efforts to enhance social resilience.

During the war, Menomadin's work has included supporting health and mental health startups that provided life-saving solutions, aiding the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers in hospitals, and integrating 12,000 evacuees, including 2,000 children, into the education system in Tiberias. Additionally, Menomadin played a crucial role in enhancing local emergency infrastructure and developing a national welfare program in collaboration with the Ministry of Welfare.

The ceremony specifically highlighted the vital role of various organizations and individuals in supporting Israel’s southern and northern regions, as well as the home front and the global Jewish community.

The award for "Strengthening the South" was presented to Aharai, an organization dedicated to youth leadership and civic participation in marginalized communities. For "Strengthening the North," the Kerem-El Druze Pre-Military Academy was honored for developing young leaders.

The Yedidim Organization received the award for "Strengthening the Home Front" for its non-medical first response services to citizens in distress. Heroes for Life (Lochamim LeLo Gvulot), which engages discharged soldiers in volunteering efforts abroad, was recognized in the "Reservists" category.

In the "Diaspora" category, Partnership2Gether Global Network was awarded for its work in fostering deep connections between Jewish communities in Israel and worldwide. Additionally, singer Omer Adam received an Award of Recognition for his efforts to boost the morale of IDF soldiers and security forces.

The importance of mutual responsibility

Addressing the awardees, Herzog emphasized the importance of unity and mutual responsibility in times of crisis. “Our security forces deserve immense appreciation for their success, but no less for their determination and dedication. Israeli society is wholly committed to bringing our sons and daughters back home," he said.

Reflecting on the award, Haim Taib, founder of the Menomadin Foundation, said, "Receiving this recognition is a profound moment for us. The atrocities of October 7th deeply affected us all. However, I believed that through unity, we could overcome adversity."

This article was written in cooperation with the Jerusalem Unity Prize.