What is Israel's path to healing and national resilience after October 7?

The trauma of the October 7 massacre by Hamas terrorists has left an unprecedented mark on Israeli society, profoundly affecting individuals and communities alike. The healing process appears to be long and multifaceted, involving psychological support, community rebuilding, and a reestablishment of trust and security. This journey requires both immediate interventions and long-term strategies.

Ono Academic College and The Jerusalem Post's Conversation Corner invite you to a thought-provoking webinar on facing the trauma Israel is currently experiencing. The webinar will air on Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m. IST, 12 p.m. EST.

Ono Conversation Corner: The Day After - A Discussion on Trauma and Healing Please sign up to take part in our June 23 webinar. By signing up you agree to receive communications from The Jerusalem Post and Ono Academic College. Email* Submit

Our speakers

Dr. Ronen Berger, a drama therapist and senior lecturer at Ono Academic College, will provide his expertise. Dr. Berger specializes in group work based on art and nature therapy related to trauma and resilience and has been leading the youth resilience program at the Community Stress Prevention Centre of Israel.

Dr. Tamar Lavi, an educational psychologist and head of the Knowledge Development Department at NATAL (the Israel Trauma and Resilience Centre), will also join the conversation. Lavi will share insights on the ongoing trauma and resilience of the Israeli people.

This webinar will also examine how this state affects treatment and the concept of "national trauma," a term coined by NATAL. A unique type of collective trauma that connects the threat of the traumatic event to group identity, National Trauma intertwines mental distress with the question of national identity.