Gallant meets with US envoy Hochstein on Hezbollah after US military chief rejects IDF action

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with US envoy on Lebanon Amos Hochstein to discuss "what actions are required in order to reach a situation which allows the northern residents to return to their homes," on Monday in Washington DC.

Although Gallant said he emphasized Israel's commitment to a change in the security situation in the border region with Hezbollah to Hochstein, their talks occurred across the backdrop of US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the Military General C.Q. Brown saying that it was unlikely that America could provide the kind of security umbrella to Israel in the event of a war with Hezbollah, as it did when Iran attacked the Jewish state in April.

Brown's statement came as part of a series of explicit and anonymous leaks by US officials trying to pressure Israel into turning down the temperature away from a potential larger operation or war against Hezbollah.

Wreckage lies in the garden of a house hit in rocket attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 4, 2024. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Keeping up the pressure

However, Israeli strategy from the start has consisted of presenting a viable military threat in order to have the possibility of compelling Hezbollah into a diplomatic deal which enforces UN Resolution 1701: keeping the terror group north of the Litani River and out of southern Lebanon.

It was unclear what Gallant might achieve in additional US support following Brown's remarks.