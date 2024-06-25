Gap closing between Netanyahu and Gantz, Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu follow - N12 poll

The gap between the Likud led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz's National Unity party is narrowing, according to a poll published by Channel 12 on Monday night.

The poll showed the National Unity party having 23 mandates after it gained one, while the Likud also yielded a mandate, bringing it to 20.

They are followed by Opposition head Yair Lapid Yesh Atid's party, which received 15 mandates, and MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, which received 14 mandates.

According to the poll, Meretz joined with the Labor party and gained 11 mandates.

Shas received 10 mandates, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit was allocated nine mandates. It was followed by United Torah Judaism, which received eight mandates. Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am both received five mandates.

According to the poll published by Channel 12, National Unity, Balad, and Religious Zionism are all below the electoral threshold, with 2.8%, 2.6%, and 2% respectively. The opposition gains strength, reaching 73 mandates, while the coalition weakens to 47 mandates. Shas leader MK Arye Deri and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Hypothetical unified list

The poll also posed a hypothetical question about Knesset elections, assuming new party alliances.

Respondents indicated that a unified right-wing list, including Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett, Gideon Sa'ar, and Yossi Cohen, would become the largest party in Israel, gaining two mandates compared to the previous poll, totaling 25 mandates. Likud would follow with 18 mandates, National Unity Camp with 17 mandates, and Yesh Atid with 13 mandates.

In this scenario, Labor-Meretz would gain 11 mandates, Shas would remain at 10 mandates, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit would each receive eight mandates, and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would each get five mandates.

Religious Zionism and Balad would fall below the electoral threshold. The opposition, including the new right-wing party, would rise to 76 mandates, while the coalition would have 44 mandates.

Impact of unified list on other parties

A Liberman-Bennett-Sa'ar-Cohen alliance weakened Likud by two mandates compared to a scenario without the union. The National Unity Camp lost six mandates, Yesh Atid lost two, and Otzma Yehudit lost one.

In contrast, Labor-Meretz, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Arab parties maintained their strength.

Suitability for prime minister

Regarding suitability for prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu led Yair Lapid by 4%, with 33% preferring Netanyahu compared to Lapid's 29%. A significant portion, 33% of respondents, believed neither Netanyahu nor Lapid was suitable, while 5% were undecided.

Against Benny Gantz, Netanyahu trailed with 31% suitability compared to Gantz's 34%. Similarly, 29% of respondents found neither suitable, and 6% were undecided.

Naftali Bennett emerged as the preferred candidate over Netanyahu, with 39% finding Bennett suitable compared to Netanyahu's 29%. A notable 27% felt neither candidate was suitable, with 5% undecided.

Bennett's suitability increased by 10% from a previous poll, where he had 36% compared to Netanyahu's 28%.