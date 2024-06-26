Bill to expand 'Al Jazeera Law' passes Knesset preliminary vote

The Knesset on Wednesday approved in a preliminary vote a bill proposal to expand and make permanent the "Al Jazeera Law," which gives the government the power to shut down a foreign media outlet if it is deemed to be a threat to national security.

The Knesset in April passed a temporary bill, which gave the government power to block the foreign media outlet's cable television broadcast in Israel, shut down its offices, seize equipment used for its broadcasts, and block its website under certain conditions. The April bill stipulated that the decision needed to be reviewed by a District Court Judge; needed to be reapproved by the government every 45 days; and set an expiration date on the bill, July 31.

Both satellite and cable broadcasts can be blocked

The bill that passed its preliminary vote on Wednesday, proposed by Likud MK Ariel Kalner, cancelled the July 31 expiration date and made the bill permanent; extended the need for government reapproval from every 45 to every 90 days; and added a provision saying that the communications minister could "direct government agencies responsible for the issue to stop the channel's broadcast." A spokesperson for Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi explained that this would enable the government to block satellite broadcasts, and not just cable broadcasts.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi seeks every legal means to increase state support for Channel 14, without any constraints on some of its more disturbing content, the writer complains. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The government in May voted to shut down Al Jazeera's broadcasts in Israel, and soon after inspectors raided the Qatari news outlet's offices and confiscated equipment. The decision was ratified by a judge in early June. Later in May, inspectors confiscated equipment used by AP, claiming that it was being used by Al Jazeera. The move drew widespread criticism, and Karhi eventually reversed it.

The bill has raised concerns that it disproportionally violates freedom of the press, and that its real intention is to silence voices that are critical of Israel, such as that of Al Jazeera.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) appealed to the High Court against the constitutionality of the bill that passed in April. ACRI argued during a hearing in early June that the bill violated the freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and the right to information. According to ACRI, these freedoms and rights are especially important during wartime, when governments tend to curtail freedoms.

ACRI also pointed out the fact that the wording of the bill included a last-minute change that revealed what ACRI argued was its political nature. While the original wording enabled the judge reviewing the decision to cancel it, the new wording merely enabled him to change it. A government decision to shut down a foreign news outlet was thus "immune" from effective judicial oversight, as it could not be canceled even if it was carried out in an illegal manner.

The judicial oversight provision did not appear at all in original versions of the bill, and was inserted due to insistence by the attorney general's office, who argued that the measure of shutting down a news outlet was an extreme measure in a democracy, and thus required extra oversight.