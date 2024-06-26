IDF to launch gender-specific combat unit for religious women

In a groundbreaking move, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is set to establish a gender-specific combat unit exclusively for religious girls. This initiative, developed with the support of the Military Rabbinate and guided by religious advisers, aims to provide a supportive environment that addresses the unique halachic (Jewish law) and spiritual challenges faced by religious female soldiers.

According to a report by Makor Rishon newspaper, the decision followed a notable trend among religious girls, with approximately 3,500 enlisting this year. Remarkably, about 10 percent of these enlistees, equating to 350 girls, are choosing combat roles.

This increase prompted religious leaders to approach the IDF with the idea of creating a dedicated combat unit for religious girls, ensuring they receive the necessary spiritual support and guidance throughout their service.

Women only

The new unit will be part of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps and will be staffed entirely by women. Rabbi Ohad Taharlev, head of the Lindenbaum Midrasha (seminary for women), is playing a pivotal role in advising and accompanying the unit’s establishment. The unit is also expected to include a female halachic adviser and spiritual figure, who will serve in a reservist capacity, providing close guidance and delivering two weekly Torah (Jewish scripture) lessons.

Taharlev emphasized the importance of this initiative: "This unit will offer a supportive framework, neutralizing the halachic and spiritual challenges that arise in the joint service of men and women."

Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, president and Rosh HaYeshiva (head of a Jewish educational institution) of Ohr Torah Stone, commented on the new initiative. He told The Jerusalem Post: “For 26 years, Ohr Torah Stone’s Midreshet Lindenbaum has fully supported religious women in non-combat IDF roles, providing them with spiritual and halakhic guidance before and during their service in crucial and meaningful roles. In the face of this new IDF response to the growing number of religious women who choose to enlist in combat units, we are proud that Midreshet Lindenbaum’s director, Rabbi Ohad Taharlev, and a graduate rabbanit (female rabbi) from our Kollel Deah (advanced Jewish studies program) will be able to provide spiritual and halakhic guidance to them as well. We are here for all of our beloved soldiers and support all of the young women and men serving our country, especially in these very troubling times of war.”

So far, around 30 prospective female soldiers have expressed their desire to join the unit in the upcoming August enlistment. The IDF aims to create a nurturing environment that respects their religious values while allowing them to serve their country in combat roles.

Before their enlistment, the girls will attend a preparation day at the induction center, described as a “religious consolidation” day. This event will involve the “Meitav” unit (the IDF’s induction and sorting unit), the accompanying team, and the Military Rabbinate, ensuring the girls are well-prepared for their unique service.

Religious public figures who observed that nearly a third of the young women enlisting for combat were going to serve in the Border Police prompted this initiative. They approached the IDF and suggested opening a gender-specific combat framework, to which the army readily agreed. Over the past few weeks, the details of this new unit have been gradually finalized.

Religious girls interested in joining this new gender-specific unit can apply through the “Meitav” unit. The IDF has made it clear that any young woman who identifies as religious is welcome to join.