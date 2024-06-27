IDF investigating claims that multiple reservists faked medical credentials

It was revealed on Wednesday that the IDF Military Police were investigating an incident in which a reservist pretended to be a paramedic while deployed to Gaza, according to a report by KAN 11.

According to the report, the reservist pretended to be a paramedic in the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, where he reportedly treated troops in the field. How exactly he did this is unknown.

המשטרה הצבאית חוקרת: איש מילואים התחזה לפרמדיק ביחידת יהל"ם ואיש מילואים נוסף התחזה לרופא בחטיבת הנח"ל. השניים פעלו בשטח רצועת עזה בתמרון הקרקעי | הפרסום של @roysharon11 ב-#חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/HSSAobIbZC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 26, 2024

The false paramedic was discovered and removed from his position this week.

After receiving reports about the incident, the Military Police opened an investigation into it, with the findings being forwarded to the Military Prosecutor's Office.

The Military Prosecutor's Office decided to file an indictment against the false paramedic and subject him to a hearing. Nahal Brigade Combat Team operating in Rafah , Gaza Strip, June 7, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Impersonation of medics

This event comes only a week, after another reservist was caught impersonating a doctor in the Nahal Brigade.

The false doctor had apparently been able to go undetected for the majority of the war, having served since the beginning of major operations.

The false doctor was caught when another medic began asking him questions about his medical background, such as which hospital he worked at.

The medic then forwarded his details to the IDF investigators, who removed him from his post last Thursday.

The false doctor is also expected to be indicted by the Military Prosecutor's Office.