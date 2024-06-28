How has October 7 affected Israel's economy?

How have October 7 and the ensuing war between Israel and Hamas affected the Israeli economy? Will Israel be able to maintain its role as the world's Start-Up Nation? What are the financial challenges the country will face in the upcoming months and years?

In the upcoming episode of Conversation Corner, a project by The Jerusalem Post and Ono Academic College, Ono's Professor Yaron Zelekha and Jerusalem Post's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel-Be’eri will examine the current state of Israel's economy.

The episode will be broadcast on Sunday, June 30 at 12 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. EST.

The discussion will cover Israel's economic changes in the past two decades and how they have affected the nation's defense capabilities, as well as the special resilience of the high-tech sectors and the much-needed reforms in the education system to support the economy of the future.

Our speaker

Prof. Yaron Zelekha is a renowned Israeli economist. He has served as the Accountant General for the Israeli Finance Ministry and is currently the Director of Accountancy Studies at Ono Academic College.