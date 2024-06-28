How has October 7 affected Israel's economy?

The new episode of Conversation Corner by Ono Academic College and The Jerusalem Post will be broadcast on Sunday, June 30, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  JUNE 28, 2024 13:31
Jerusalem Post
Separator
Israel News
 
Conversation Corner with Ono Academic College: Economy - Episode #5 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Conversation Corner with Ono Academic College: Economy - Episode #5
(photo credit: Courtesy)

How have October 7 and the ensuing war between Israel and Hamas affected the Israeli economy? Will Israel be able to maintain its role as the world's Start-Up Nation? What are the financial challenges the country will face in the upcoming months and years?

In the upcoming episode of Conversation Corner, a project by The Jerusalem Post and Ono Academic College, Ono's Professor Yaron Zelekha and Jerusalem Post's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel-Be’eri will examine the current state of Israel's economy.

The episode will be broadcast on Sunday, June 30 at 12 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. EST.

The discussion will cover Israel's economic changes in the past two decades and how they have affected the nation's defense capabilities, as well as the special resilience of the high-tech sectors and the much-needed reforms in the education system to support the economy of the future.

Our speaker

Prof. Yaron Zelekha is a renowned Israeli economist. He has served as the Accountant General for the Israeli Finance Ministry and is currently the Director of Accountancy Studies at Ono Academic College.



Related Tags
economy
economy of israel
jpost
jpost podcast
Ono Conversation Corner