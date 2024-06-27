Volunteer EMT: Is this the solution for the haredi draft law?

A mandatory national civil service for ultra-Orthodox men, serving as EMTs and paramedics trained to carry firearms, is proposed as a solution to the Haredi draft issue, aiming to integrate them into Israel's security framework while respecting their lifestyle.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, offers a solution to this long-standing debate: An official mandatory national civil service for ultra-Orthodox men. He suggests a 2-3 year service in civil organizations like United Hatzalah, a unique institution where they would serve as emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics trained to carry firearms for protection.

Earlier this week, Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled that the government must draft ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students to the IDF, emphasizing that there is no "legal framework" allowing a distinction between them and the rest of the Israeli population. The court's decision reflects the need for increased manpower given Israel’s current security situation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu visit United Hatzalah headquarters (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The issue of drafting haredi men has been contentious since Israel’s establishment. Historically, haredi men have avoided IDF enlistment to maintain their ultra-Orthodox lifestyle, fearing military service would compromise their Torah studies.

“I have seen a rise in Haredi enlistment, especially since October 7th. Many young Orthodox men have stepped up to serve their country following the Hamas attack,” he said. Beer believes that men not engaged in Torah studies should be drafted and highlights that many Haredi people share this view.

Healing the divide

United Hatzalah, Israel’s emergency medical service, was established 35 years ago with Haredi volunteers. Beer explains that the organization rescues others and allows haredi men to give back within a framework that respects their lifestyle.

Ultra-Orthodox volunteers have been vital to United Hatzalah's growth. They commit long-term, often serving as medics and paramedics for decades, contrasting the three years required for IDF service.

Beer emphasizes the need for unity in Israel. The divide in Israeli society, exacerbated by the October 7th Hamas massacre, has weakened the nation. Beer believes healing this divide is essential for Israel’s survival.

Beer argued that civil organizations are well-equipped to integrate the haredi population. He said he believed this approach would alleviate the government’s burden while allowing haredi men to serve their country in a manner compatible with their lifestyle.