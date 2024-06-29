European Union condemns Israeli authorization of five new settlements

The European Union condemned "in the strongest terms possible" Israel’s decision to transform five West Bank outposts into new settlements as well as to advance plans for thousands of new settler homes.

"This is another deliberate attempt at undermining peace efforts," it said on Friday as it urged Israel rescind the decision.

The five outposts are Evyatar, Givat Assaf, Sde Efraim, Heletz, and Adorayim.

The Security Cabinet authorized one outpost for every country that unilaterally recognized Palestine as a state in the last month, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich explained. He agreed in exchange for the authorizations of the outposts to release three months of tax fees he has withheld from the Palestinian Authority.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, on June 10, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Smotrich’s statement about the security cabinet’s decision taken late Thursday night was the only one published about the meeting. The Prime Minister’s Office did not publish anything on the meeting, but his announcement is presumed to be accurate.

“After weeks of discussions, the Israeli government promoted an appropriate response to the anti-Israeli measures led by the Palestinian Authority,” Smotrich stated.

This includes its activity against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and the United Nations.

Steps against the Palestinian Authority

Steps to be taken against the Palestinian Authority would include cancelling exit permits for officials to leave the country and increased enforcement against illegal Palestinian buildings in Area C of the West Bank.

Measures would also be taken to protect Jewish heritage sites located in Area B of the West Bank, which is under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.

Similarly, the cabinet rescinded authorization given to the PA close to three decades ago for control of nature reserves in Area B of the West Bank.

Smotrich said "The Palestinian Authority joined Hamas in trying to harm Israel in Israel and in the world and we will fight it.

“For those who needed proof, we got it on October 7. A Palestinian state in the heart of Israel is an existential danger, I will not allow such a disaster to be brought upon the State of Israel,” he said.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, who is a spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the move.

“The extremist Israeli government's efforts to prevent the realization of a Palestinian state will fail. Israel challenges the will of the international community with blind US support through arms, money, and political cover, enabling its continued crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people,” Rudeineh said in a statement published on WAFA, the Palestine News & Information Agency.

Israel Ganz, who heads both the Yesha Council and the Binyamin Regional Council, welcomed the move.

“Judea and Samaria are crucial for the security of central Israel and strengthening it is reinforcement for Tel Aviv, Kfar Saba, Modi'in, and Jerusalem,” Ganz said.

“Especially in these difficult days, when we are at war for our home, strengthening the communities in the land of our ancestors is the proper Zionist response to the countries that are trying to promote a stranglehold on Israel by establishing a Palestinian state in the heart of the land over the beds of our children." Ganz explained.

“We will continue to work with all parties so that more “young communities” receive the recognition they deserve,” he added.

The left-wing group Peace Now said, “This is a reckless decision by a criminal government that undermines security, national interests, and relations with the United States.”

“Instead of addressing the needs of the neglected Israeli residents in the south and north, this pro-settler government is rewarding criminals in the middle of a war to appease Smotrich, who is collapsing in the polls,” Peace Now stated.

“This illegitimate government, which lost the trust of the people long ago, is being managed by a radical minority that must be removed from our lives,” it said.