Police arrests Beit Shemesh synagogue arsonist

Jerusalem District police officers arrested a suspect who set fire to a yeshiva's synagogue in Beit Shemesh last week, causing damage to the building and holy books at the site, according to a Police Spokesperson statement.

A report of a fire in a synagogue building in Ramat Beit Shemesh was received at the police Emergency Center 100 in the Jerusalem district. Upon arriving at the scene, police and firefighting teams began combating the flames, collecting testimonies, and gathering evidence.

The fire damaged the synagogue, religious books, and the ark in which Torah scrolls were kept. Following the incident, a fire investigator joined the Beit Shemesh station, and it soon became clear that evidence pointed to arson.

Suspect arrested

According to initial findings, the suspect - a 28-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh - is believed to be connected to reports of threats, burglary, and theft from a few days before the incident.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson and breaking into a building, as well as theft, threats, and conspiracy to commit a crime. fire fighters 521 (credit: Courtesy of EVP)

After his interrogation, the alleged arsonist was imprisoned and brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court to have his detention extended.

The suspect's detention was extended by four days following the needs of the investigation and to bring the suspect to justice, according to the police.

No people were inside the building during the fire, and no injuries were reported.