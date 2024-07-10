'Hamas's strength is dwindling': Israeli commentators clash over situation in Gaza

At the start of their radio show this past Tuesday morning on 103FM, Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal discussed the progress of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Magal began by stating, "The war persists, and the IDF is working well. Unfortunately, there are also costs. I spoke with someone from the Southern Command, and he said that Hamas's strength is dwindling. It's good to hear. With God's help, we will destroy them."

Caspit responded, "You act as if everything is wonderful and great. The biggest danger to the existence of the people of the State of Israel is the internal division, for which Netanyahu is solely responsible. This man has clearly divided us and continues to do so.

"When we are united, no one can beat us," Caspit continued. "I hear you start describing the absolute victory following Rafah – nothing happened in Rafah. We will reach absolute victory just like Netanyahu doesn’t eat non-kosher seafood. We are simply in a war that will take a very long time. Whoever insists on 'absolute victory' for Israel in this war is a fraud." Palestinian doctor Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of Al Shifa Hospital who was detained by Israeli forces, walks after his release from an Israeli jail, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Nasser hopsital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Controversy over the release of Shifa Hospital director

Magal clarified, "It's not that Netanyahu said he didn't know about the location and the issue of the prisoners. He knew there was a problem. He didn't know that the hospital director was on the list of prisoners to be released. The Shin Bet suddenly decided to release him.

"Even though there was a discussion and they filed a petition to the High Court of Justice, suddenly someone decided, maybe the head of the Shin Bet, to include the hospital director," Magal said. "It was not approved, and no one knew – that's what happened. Someone decided on his own to go through with the release. How is Netanyahu responsible for the social divide when you call him a tyrant all day?"