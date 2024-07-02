Israeli gov’t spends NIS 27m. on pro-Israel content on social media; lots is taken down

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas War, various governmental ministries have been diligently crafting and sharing pro-Israel content on social media.

These efforts have involved significant government funds and resources, all aimed at providing informative and supportive content.

However, one major social media platform has chosen not to participate in these efforts.

The popular social media app TikTok, a video content app, has been refusing to share any content with the tagline adopted by Israel amid the war: Together we will win.

During the Aliyah, Absorption, and Diaspora Committee's meeting on Tuesday afternoon, its chairman, MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu,) criticized the government for not progressing with proposals to impose sanctions on social media platforms that allow antisemitic content.

The committee invited representatives from different social networks, but none joined the meeting.

Urging for social media sanctions

“The social networks are in a completely uncharted jungle and operate only out of goodwill,” Forer said during the discussion. They “chose not to attend the current debate because they do not wish to receive criticism from the Knesset.”

He further explained that “it is not possible to combat antisemitism today using the strategies employed by the State of Israel. Antisemitic content leads to antisemitic actions around the world.”

Later, he added, “Israel should adopt European legislation in everything to do with imposing sanctions on social networks. I have submitted a bill that is on its way to a ministerial committee that can give the government the right tools to fight antisemitism on social networks. I ask all members of Knesset to support this proposal.”

Israel’s Government Advertising Agency CEO Moriah Shalom revealed that her agency shared a video on TikTok under the “Together we will win” slogan, which was consequently removed from the platform within three minutes.

She said that private organizations had also contacted the agency to report that their content was being consistently removed.

“Since the beginning of the war, the Education Ministry has spent NIS 10 million on advertising, 40% of which went to advertising on social media,” explained Hagit Cohen, Director of the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Department at the Education Ministry.

The Initiatives Division at the Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry has spent NIS 23 million since the start of the war on advertising on social media, according to division head Ron Bromer.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has published over 37,000 content items in various languages on social media, which have reached 4 billion exposures worldwide, according to Combatting Antisemitism Department director Ruth Cohen-Dar.