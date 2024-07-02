Home Front Command launches alert app for Smart TVs

The Home Front Command announced the launch of a new app on Tuesday which will distribute alerts and guidance for emergency situations on smart TVs.

This new app will enable users to receive alerts while the TV is on and while it is being used across various platforms and channels, such as YouTube, Netflix, and other TV apps. The app will function as an alert distribution system, similar to sirens, and provide guidance when necessary. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Initially, each app user will need to enter their residential address, ensuring that alerts are targeted to their specific area. "The innovative system is designed to provide alerts to everyone at any time. Each person will receive an alert specific to their location," explained a source at the Home Front Command. "Every alert will be sent immediately to any TV with an Android operating system." However, the app will only work when the TV is on.

Added technological value

The Home Front Command source highlighted the app's added technological value, noting that sometimes people do not hear the sirens in their area. He mentioned that content providers would assist in distributing the app, which would also be available for download independently. The representative clarified that the app was developed over many months as part of a multi-year technological development plan, and its current launch timing is unrelated to the tensions in the North.

"We offer multiple ways to receive alerts. The new app will eventually be able to independently detect the user's location on the TV, ensuring focused alerts," he further explained. "The app will override any other content during broadcasts to provide immediate alerts, including sirens when necessary."