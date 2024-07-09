MK Zvi Sukkot furious with ombudsman on Ben-Gvir case:  'This is a kind of attempted coup'

In a recent interview, Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot addressed reports that the state attorney asked the ombudsman to open a criminal investigation against National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Sukkot began, "An investigation into a minister for such an offense and to try to file an indictment is an attempt to oppose a [public figure] with legal tools. In my eyes, this is a kind of attempted coup that, by the way, is not new. It has happened in the past as well. In the end, the cases against Netanyahu are the same. There are people who try to undermine their policies, and every time they are criticized, it becomes an attack."

Sukkot's intentions to enlist in the IDF

"Exactly a year before I was elected to the Knesset, I repeatedly applied to the army to enlist, and they did not take me due to my exemption. A man contacted me yesterday who at the age of 16 was arrested for blocking a road. He is trying to enlist, but because of his case, they won't enlist him automatically."