United Hatzalah launches new fleet of emergency response vehicles

United Hatzalah launched a new emergency fleet of 76 motorcycles, vehicles, and ambulances on Tuesday in a ceremony held on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl.

Hatzalah, which encompasses over 7,000 volunteers across the country for medical emergencies, launched its new fleet as part of efforts to strengthen its ability to save lives in times of both national crisis and during daily emergencies.

The newly-donated vehicles will be administered throughout Israel, including the North, the West Bank, and the Gaza border communities. These will help ensure quick medical aid is accessible to civilians and soldiers, United Hatzalah said.

United Hatzalah President Eli Beer spoke at the launch event: “128 years ago, Theodore Herzl who was buried right here had a vision for Eretz Yisrael”, he began, “We’re all gathered in this place where thousands and thousands of Israeli soldiers are buried right behind us. Today, we are dedicating life.”

Beer, who also gave exclusive comments to the Jerusalem Post before the event, stated that “These 76 ambucycles resemble 76 years of Israel. United Hatzalah's new emergency fleet (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

“And every single one of them is going to reduce the response time of our fleets and volunteers who are on the roads. These ambucycles are going to help us save a lot of lives.”

Possible through philanthropy

The emergency fleet was launched in partnership with an Israeli-American healthcare professional, political benefactor, and well-known philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson, who was married to Sheldon Adelson, former Las Angelos CEO of Sands Corporation who passed away in 2021. Together, the Adelsons have donated millions to different causes, including medical research and for Jewish and Israeli causes.

Adelson donated an emergency vehicle to the Hebron area in honor of Maor Levi, an IDF soldier who heroically lost his life fighting for Israel in Gaza six months ago, leaving behind his wife and four children. Additionally, a bulletproof ambulance and emergency vehicle were donated in memory of Elad Tomer, a dedicated Hatzalah volunteer who was killed while providing emergency medical care for victims of a car accident on Highway 65 earlier this year. His wife, Tal, and their children attended the ceremony alongside Adelson to honor his memory

“In the beginning, our family donated anonymously and we were very happy," Adelson said in a speech given at the ceremony. "As Sheldon always said, 'It feels good to do good'.

"We were told that if we gave our name, others would join us. That is what brought us to establish the Adelson Family Emergency Unit of United Hatzalah emergency vehicles. The memory of the volunteers will live on forever, and their ambulances will save many lives."