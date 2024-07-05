Nova survivor arrested after drugs were found in apartment leased to tenant

A 31-year-old man, survivor of the Nova festival and suffering from post-trauma, was arrested on Wednesday after drugs were found in a commercial quantity in his apartment, which was leased to a tenant.

The man recently found a job as an assistant to a deck installer, and was working in the area if central Israel on Wednesday when he received a message from the neighbors, who said that the materials were found in his apartment. He arrived at the scene and was arrested.

The man presented the police with a handwritten lease with the tenant's details, but to no avail. Today, at the Magistrate's Court in Hadera, the Zichron Ya'acov police station requested to extend his detention by another seven days. However, the judge, after hearing the defense attorney, extended his detention by only one day and ordered that "as soon as it becomes clear that the apartment is indeed rented to someone else, the police should consider his release without bringing him to another hearing in court."

Border police officer, Nova survivor, incarcerated for drug use

In a separate case, a border police officer who survived the October 7 massacre while at the Nova festival, and whose partner was murdered in front of her eyes, was sentenced to 35 days in military incarceration for drug use. After Walla published the incident, she was initially released, however, her attorney later informed her that he was told she should report to the prison base following the weekend.

The officer turned to the mental health officer to get mental treatment, but it did not help her, so she started using cannabis to fall asleep at night. In addition, the officer received the same punishment as five of her fellow members of the unit who used cannabis without any medical or mental justification.