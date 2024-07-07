'Come back to us': 13 mothers of Israeli hostages cry out for their loved ones

In a poignant and powerful video released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the mothers of 13 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza deliver emotional messages to their captive children.

The women, representing a fraction of the 120 hostages, conveyed their unwavering hope and determination for the safe return of their loved ones.

"Naama, I know you. You have the strength. You have strength," says Ayelet Levi, whose daughter Naama has been held captive since October 7.

"Keep praying, and strengthen everyone," pleads Merav Berger to her daughter Agam, one of the IDF observers whose capture was among the most harrowing testimonies released to the public.

Sheli Shem-Tove, mother of Omer Shem-Tov, tenderly promises, "I'm waiting for you with flowers on Friday," reminding everyone of the love and resilience that await the hostages back home.

Shira Albag, mother of Liri Albeg, pleads, "I love you, and I beg you forgiveness that we haven't succeeded yet." Idit Ohel, mother of Alon Ohel, reassures her son that she is "doing everything in [her] power, and soon we'll be with you. I know this."

Through their heartfelt appeals, the mothers, who have experienced every parent's worst nightmare, aim to show the spirit of endurance and the unbreakable bond between themselves and their children, conveying Israel's collective hope and determination.