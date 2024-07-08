First Israeli grandfather to fall in active duty in Gaza becomes a symbol of hope

Elon Wiess' family celebrated 2-year-old Yahav's birthday in their home in Psagot, last month. Yet this tiny celebration was anything but ordinary – it was held amid the family's Shiva, the traditional Jewish week of mourning, as they were grieving Elon's loss. The forty-nine-year-old fell in Northern Gaza after his tank hit a landmine set for the IDF troops operating in the area.

"It was a very difficult situation," shared Asaf, Elon's brother. "In the middle of Shiva, while we were still wearing our torn-up clothes, Neta (Elon's widow) and the children decided that they had to celebrate Yahav's birthday, that despite everything, this little girl deserves a birthday." With his wife Neta. (Credit: Asaf Wiess)

"It is impossible to explain," he added, "how a family who lost their father, their husband, their grandfather celebrates his granddaughter's birthday. What logical explanation is there for it? It's some kind of supernatural power that revealed itself in a very difficult reality."

This spirit, however, is exactly what Elon was known for. Elon, who despite his eligibility for exemption chose to volunteer for reserve duty every year, was a man of unwavering dedication and resilience, his brother emphasized.

The third of seven brothers, a devoted husband, and a proud father of seven, Elon bears the unique and tragic title of being the first grandfather to be killed as an active combatant. Just weeks before his death, he proudly shared his orders to serve in Gaza at his daughter Racheli’s wedding. This dedication to duty paints the vivid portrait of a man who placed his people and their protection above all. "Elon did not give up being right at the heart of the action." (Credit: Asaf Wiess)

During his service in Gaza, Elon left a lasting impression on his brothers-in-arms, who in turn showed up to his Shiva, and recalled how much he inspired them during their time fighting together. “When they came," says Asaf "they were all telling me ‘Asaf, listen, to see your brother crawling underneath the tank, covered in mud and dust at the age of 49 – it left no choice for us, the younger soldiers. If he does it, how could we not?’"

“They say," he adds "that while Elon was almost fifty, he was practically a 20-year-old boy when it came to acting in the field.”

Although Elon's father had tried to convince him to stay home, especially given his responsibilities and family commitments, Elon remained resolute. “He told our father that he was the one who taught us to think of the State of Israel before anything else," Asaf recalled.

This took a heavy toll on Elon’s father, who at nearly 80, struggled to accept the loss. “He's not angry with the military," Asaf said "but it's hard for him to accept that an almost 50-year-old man had to fight in active combat. It is difficult for him to accept.”

Elon’s story is not just one of military service but also of remarkable personal integrity. “There are people in Gaza who play very important roles, but Elon did not give up being the man inside the tank, right at the heart of the action," said Asaf.

Elon's influence extended beyond his family. He was also an educator who profoundly impacted his students and their families. Asaf recounted, “What really caught me off guard during the Shiva, was that not only his students came to mourn with us, but their parents too. I asked myself – why would a mother come to comfort the family of her son's teacher? It sounded strange to me. So, I spoke to one of those who came. She told me listen, Asaf, your brother saved my two children.”

Reflecting on Elon’s legacy, Asaf concluded, “I heard a lot of the words 'Let's be worthy' and I said during the Shiva and I say today and it's important for me to convey this message as a legacy of Elon—Let's be worthy' is a very beautiful phrase but it's a bit passive for me. That is, we will not become worthy if we do not make ourselves worthy.”

Elon left a legacy that profoundly aligns with Ma'agalim's mission. Many teenagers in Israel lack the privilege of growing up in stable and supportive environments. They are in desperate need of guidance, a listening ear, and emotional and mental support during their challenging years of service in the IDF.Ma'agalim is a program specifically designed to help soldiers who come from difficult backgrounds. This initiative includes providing care packages, supporting their families as needed, conducting base visits, and offering financial assistance to those struggling.

“Months before Elon was tragically killed in Gaza, Ma'agalim launched a campaign to provide our soldiers with the supportive backbone they need during their service,” Asaf said. “In the wake of our family's heartbreaking tragedy, we have decided to honor Elon's memory by setting a goal to help 500 Ma'agalim soldiers currently serving and protecting Israel.”

