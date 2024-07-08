Poll of ultra-Orthodox shows how the IDF could implement the haredi draft

Amid the ongoing discussions on the conscription law, the State Control Committee is set to hold a special meeting on the issue of ultra-Orthodox battalions in the IDF and the absorption capacity of the military system.

The initiator of the discussion, Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen, commissioned a special survey conducted in the ultra-orthodox sector.

The survey revealed the attitudes of the ultra-Orthodox regarding conscription into the IDF. According to the data, there is a gap between the principled attitude against the conscription of yeshiva students and the question of what would happen if there were more frameworks adapted to the ultra-Orthodox sector.

Increasing the chances of haredi enlistment

In response to the question "Would the chances of ultra-Orthodox men enlisting increase if the army were to establish a variety of units that would allow ultra-Orthodox men to maintain their lifestyles?" some 60% of respondents answered the affirmative.

The percentage of those who believe that adjustments on the part of the army would lead to the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox is higher among the older public (aged over 40) and in the Sephardic and Hasidic currents, especially among the Chabad community - with 93% of support. ORTHODOX SOLDIERS participate in an IDF swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

On the other hand, 72%, the majority of respondents werre fundamentally opposed to the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox into the IDF at the age 18.

The lowest percentage against conscription was recorded among the Chabad community with 60% opposition compared to 76% among the Lita'im.

The data shows that even though ultra-Orthodox society is opposed to conscription in principle, similar to the position of the ultra-Orthodox leadership, there is a majority who claim that the establishment of special units for ultra-Orthodox recruits would significantly increase the possibility of conscription.

Cohen stated, "This is a very important discussion that will examine the challenges and possibilities for the integration of the ultra-Orthodox in the IDF. The results of the survey show that there is room for improvement and adjustments that can change the image.

“The time has come for a significant service that also applies to the ultra-Orthodox society,” Cohen added.

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is set to hold another discussion on the conscription law on Monday, with the participation of the head of the Personnel Directorate

Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor, who will present the needs of the army and its ability to absorb thousands of ultra-Orthodox recruits along with the necessary adjustments.