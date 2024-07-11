Israel Police crumbling under responsibility of containing protests, protecting Israelis - analysis

In recent months, Israeli police have been publicly, and likely unintentionally, telling Israel's public and leadership that they are unable to do their job. In a number of incidents, they have described an inability to protect Israel's citizens in tense environments without resorting to violence and have admitted to using tactics that endanger the public.

An Israel Police officer shocked Israelis two weeks ago when he said to protester Itamar Alroey, "I will rape your mother." The incident, caught in a video that quickly became viral, amplified the public's discussion of police violence, which has become more mainstream as more Israelis participate in protests and are exposed to it.

Some Israelis were not shocked by the statement because this isn't the first time it has been made by an officer to a protester. A cop also threatened protester Amitai Aboudi, whose violent arrest made headlines last summer, that he would rape his mother.

Israel Police condemned the threats that were made against Alroey and caught on film.

"The policeman's conduct at the scene is not in line with the norms of discourse and conduct expected of every policeman even in turbulent situations of this kind, so it will be examined and dealt with accordingly.” Israel Police in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023. (credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90)

The statement, while reassuring in its condemnation of inexcusable police violence, also raises the question of why they felt the need to temper their reproof by mentioning that the incident occurred at a protest - a naturally turbulent environment.

Police officers, by virtue of the profession, often work in environments of extreme turbulence. They are tasked with protecting citizens in the midst of some of the worst situations that exist - in mass shooting events, during terrifying fires, and in violent domestic disputes.

Protests are another environment in which police must work and which will often be chaotic or emotionally charged.

At a May Knesset National Security Committee meeting on police violence at protests, Commander Gilad Bahat also referenced the difficulty police seem to be facing handling demonstrations.

“Police are not always perfect. If there are mistakes, they should be examined,” he said. Police are doing the maximum, but “you must understand that this is a very complex task,” he told the committee.

Police utilization of horses

One of the tools used to police protests is horses, and there have been a number of incidents in which this has led to the injury of protesters.

One case that made headlines was an April 2023 incident in which Yael Reuveni, a protester on the Ayalon Highway, was whipped repeatedly by mounted police officer Shai Peretz.

Peretz was indicted by The Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department for this incident on charges of attack.

Peretz gave a worrying account of his control over his police horse, and with it, his ability to do his job in his examination, according to quotes published by Haaretz.

When explaining why he whipped Reuveni, Peretz said he felt she endangered him because her actions made him afraid he would lose control of his horse - which endangered not only him but those around him.

"I have control of the horse, but it is not absolute. At the end of the day it is an animal, and has unexpected behavior. This thing ended in a miracle that 600 kg. didn't run into the crowd."

His message was echoed by the commander of Israel's national mounted police unit, who Haaretz said is one of Israel Police's most experienced officers when it comes to the use of police horses.

This raises a question related to the previous one, if mounted police are not able to control horses in protest environments; if, as they say, this control is impossible, why are they still using horses in protest environments?

It is another case in which police are admitting to a failure to do their job - protecting Israel's citizens while enabling them to exercise their basic human right to protest.

Israel police are raising a red flag. They are admitting that they are unable to do their job professionally in the context and manner in which they are needed.

Our police are given the power of life and death over us. They are armed and sent out among citizens to protect and serve and maintain public order. They will always be tasked with working in challenging environments, by the very definition of their work.

When it comes to operating in protests, which will always be charged but are necessary in a democracy, police are making excuses for their violence and using tools that they have admitted endanger protesters.

Israel's political leadership and its legislative branch must address this to provide more solutions. Whether through bigger budgets for better training, programs to make the profession more attractive, or better oversight and real consequences for violent or negligent officers, Israel's leadership must address this problem.

Public unrest has become a part of daily life in Israel, with hardly a break between the years of massive protests the country has seen. Police violence has also been a problem at protests in the haredi and Arab sectors for years.

Protest is a most basic human right. A police force that enables protest is not optional; it is absolutely necessary, and Israel's leadership must find a way to supply citizens with one.