Former NBA players visit United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem

Former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls player, Michael Sweetney and former Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat player Eddy Curry visited the United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem, the emergency medical services organization said on Thursday.

During his visit, which was held last week, Sweetney met with first responders and toured the organization's Dispatch and Command Center which gives a response time averaging between 90 seconds to three minutes.

“Seeing how everyone works together to save lives and doing so while arriving at the scene so quickly is remarkable. You have my support; keep going, I’m behind you and I’m here for you,” Sweetney stated.

'A positive influence on the world'

United Hatzalah president and Founder, Eli Beer labeled Sweetney "a hero," adding "everyone loves him and thanks to him, a lot of kids grow up to be in sports, which is very important."

Beer also noted Sweetney “is always looking for ways to have a positive influence on the world, just like this organization is always looking for ways to save more lives and to save everyone, no matter who they are." Eddy Curry visits the United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Curry, who toured the headquarters and met with volunteer responders on Thursday, stated “I came here because I heard about the incredible things you guys are doing for humanity,” affirming he was "completely blown away," by his visit.