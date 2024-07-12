Israel Police 'Wish Patrol' take children of fallen solider for day of fun in Jerusalem

The Israel Police's "Wish Patrol" hosted the two children of fallen soldier Sgt. Yakir Biton, and took them on a fun police officer experience in Jerusalem on Thursday at various sites throughout the city.

The "Wish Patrol" is a special police project that started in recent years. It hosts various children, giving them a hands-on positive experience and showing them different aspects of the police job in Israel.

The two children of fallen soldier Biton are Noar, 9, and her brother Rotem, 7.

They were given police uniforms tailored to their age with their names on them to wear for the day.

The siblings then set off in the patrol vehicle to the animal unit, meeting the mounted officers and their horses. At the unit, they had the opportunity to feed the police horses and ride on them.

Afterward, Noar and Rotem visited the Jerusalem Border Police's canine unit and saw the detection skills of the trained dogs with the Border Police officers. Visiting police horses (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Following the visit to the animal unit, the siblings continued to the Jerusalem District's bomb disposal unit, where they met police bomb disposal experts and were shown the police robot responsible for handling suspicious objects and dangerous explosive devices.

After stopping to have an ice cream break, the siblings continued to the next stop, arriving at the Oz Station of the Kedem District, in whose jurisdiction their family resides.

Upon arriving at the police station entrance, they were greeted by police officers and commanders who welcomed them with applause.

Kids awarded with ranking

After being awarded "ranks" and a small gift from the "Wish Patrol" team, everyone enjoyed lunch together.

Reflecting on the day, Senior Sergeant Barak Saar said, "The officers of the Jerusalem District were happy to host Noar and Rotem and to bring even a little happiness to their faces."

"Alongside the many tasks of maintaining public safety and dealing with crime, the officers of the Jerusalem District work to strengthen ties with the community throughout the year. This special activity touches us no less than it does the children themselves. It was very moving to see their curiosity and the smiles on their faces throughout the day," he added.