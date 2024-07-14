'Deserved twice over': ZAKA receives Shield Award for 'crucial' work

The health minister's Shield Award for 2023 was awarded to the ZAKA organization in a ceremony at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital near Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The award was presented by the health minister, MK Rabbi Uriel Buso, and the ministry's CEO, Moshe Siman Tov, to Rabbi Zvi Hasid, the CEO and general director of ZAKA.

In his speech, Rabbi Uriel Buso said, "You are all motivated by compassion and a mission. The presence of volunteers ensures that the system will operate correctly and efficiently."

"Today, everyone is already familiar with ZAKA's work around the clock in emergencies and on a day-to-day basis. The choice to give the award to you was made before October 7, but is now deserved by the volunteers twice as much," said Moshe Bar Siman Tov, the director general of the Ministry of Health. "Your work is voluntary but critical and important to the system, and we see its impacts all the time." Zaka personnel work at a field with destroyed cars from the October 7 massacre, near the Israel-Gaza border, January 22, 2024. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL/FLASH90)

"We could not have functioned without your kindness."

Prayer for the hostages

At the end of the event, volunteer Shneur Gol, rabbi of Ramat Gan, offered a prayer for the safety of the soldiers and the return of the hostages. The ZAKA delegation that participated in the event, led by the KMBC Yehiel Goldman, was brought on stage to the applause of the audience and stood for a joint photo with the minister.