Wolt launches operations in over 30 Gaza border communities

On Tuesday, the delivery platform Wolt will launch its initial operations in Sderot, Netivot, and approximately 30 surrounding communities, including near kibbutzim Kfar Aza and Be'eri.

Senior company officials met with the mayors of Sderot and Netivot and were approved to move forward with operations. To celebrate the launch, customers can order with no delivery fee until the end of summer.

"We chose to launch Wolt in this area now, as many businesses are reopening and revitalizing their activities, to bring more economic activity that will strengthen the region,” said Lior Ashkenazi, CEO of Wolt Israel.

Be'eri and Kfar Aza among newly serviced communities

In Be'eri, Kfar Aza, Sderot, Netivot, and 30 communities located near the Gaza border, Wolt is now operational, joining approximately 300 communities from Dan to Eilat.

Dozens of local shops and restaurants join Wolt at the launch, including local favorites like Cafe Urius in Sderot and Bnei Kachlon's shawarma in Netivot.

Some 50 couriers will handle deliveries ordered by residents, soldiers, and members of security and rescue forces deployed in the area.

"Many residents of the Gaza Envelope told us during the war that they were exposed to Wolt's services in the places they were evacuated to and asked us to come to their area when they returned home,” said Ashkenazi.

Wolt's delivery service will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring dozens of local restaurants and shops such as Zigdon, Bnei Kachlon's shawarma, Shatot, Toro, La Patisserie, The Persian Bagel, Blaagan, Wine in the City, Levy's Sweets, Burger Hut, Blue Cow, Rye Bar, Japnika, McDonald's, and many more.

"We in the Gaza Envelope rebuild ourselves every day,” said Avishai Shelzinger, the owner of The Burger Hut. “The entire area is experiencing upheaval, and now we are bringing life back to business.”

Wolt's platform can help local businesses reach additional customers, security forces and visitors arriving in the area, said Shelzinger.

Wolt provides grants to small businesses

Wolt's delivery platform has been operating continuously throughout the war conflict, providing infrastructure that gave food to those under emergency conditions. Its services allowed vulnerable residents to purchase supplies, medications, and children's toys during times of uncertainty.

Wolt has facilitated business continuity, provided growth opportunities, and distributed assistance grants to small and medium-sized businesses.

Wolt expands service options

The app began operations in Israel at the end of 2018 with 26 restaurants in central Tel Aviv. Since then, it has expanded across the country, with the latest launch in Eilat in February, which has around a hundred restaurants and shops.

While initially focused mainly on restaurants, it has expanded its engagement sectors and now operates with over 8,000 businesses, including over 2,500 retail stores in various fields: supermarkets, delicatessens, bakeries, pharmacies, florists, fashion, toys, books, and more.