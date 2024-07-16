Despite the war: Tel Aviv University graduates MBA students from 13 countries

Despite the war, students from 13 countries completed their MBA at Tel Aviv University this week.

The Sofaer Global MBA at TAU graduated a class of 24 students from countries, including India, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France, USA, and South Africa.

According to TAU, “these students demonstrated remarkable bravery by joining the program just after the war began and persevering through nine challenging months to reach graduation. Throughout the year, the cohort focused on building their startups, and the results of their dedication are already evident.”

A social venture

Among the graduates, Kelvin Ombongi from Kenya won first place in the 2nd Sofaer Global MBA Pitch Competition and won $10k that the Sofaer family donated for the memory of the late Arlette Sofaer.

Ombongi received the award thanks to his project "Mkulima na Jamii."

The venture is dedicated to empowering smallholder farmers by eliminating exploitative middlemen. The digital platform connects farmers directly with essential inputs, expertise, and markets, ensuring fair prices and boosting productivity. The project reflects a deep commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable future for the agricultural sector.

According to TAU, the Sofaer Global MBA program attracts and supports ambitious individuals from around the world, nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering a spirit of resilience and innovation.