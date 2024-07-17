Chabad go off campus to visit Israel for conference, meet with Oct. 7 survivors

Over 200 Chabad on Campus representatives visited Israel last week for an annual Chabad on Campus International Conference.

The annual conference is usually held in New Jersey, however, this year the event was relocated to Israel.

During the conference, representatives from the Chabad on Campus movement met with a number of notable Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, speaking with the representatives in his Jerusalem office, instructed the conference participants "Don’t bend, don’t cower, don’t surrender—not to these antisemitic lies, not to the fear, not to the intimidation.” He also thanked the attendees for their work and being ambassadors for the Jewish people.

Since October 7, when Hamas attacked southern Israel and murdered over 1200 people, the rate of international antisemitism has steeply inclined. Chabad representatives have been working on college campuses to ensure that Jewish students are uplifted and have a space for their Jewish identities.

The conference was said to have left its attendees inspired and empowered to continue their on campus works. Oren, who saved Roi during the Nova Festival on October 7th, and Roi, who were unable to celebrate Simchas Torah, finally marked the holiday together. They joined nearly 200 Chabad on Campus Shluchim, currently in Israel for their annual convention, to share in the festive spirit. (credit: Courtesy)

Visiting the sites of Hamas's massacres

In addition to meeting important figures, the conference attendees visited the sites of the Nova Music Festival and Kfar Aza - both of which were attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

During the visit to these sites, the attendees paid respect to the heroes who protected lives at great personal risk. One of these heroes was IDF soldier Oren, who saved Roi from terrorists at the Nova Festival.

The Hamas attack was carried out on the joyous Jewish holiday of sinchas Torah. Understanding that this festival would have been missed due to the devastation caused by Hamas, the 200 attendees held a small celebration for the holiday. While 9 months late, the chabad members wanted to ensure that Oren was able to enjoy the festival.

Continuing to meet IDF soldiers, the attendees visited the Shura Army base for a BBQ dinner where they interacted with soldiers.

The attendees also visited wounded soldiers at the Sheba Medical Center.

Finally, the group were addressed by the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli who is currently being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

The parents shared their story with the attendees at the sacred site of Kever Roche.

Rabbi Avi Weinstein, Chabad on Campus International COO, said: “This year, it was clear that there’s only one place where we can meet, and that’s Israel. We are one people, indeed one family. We are here to express our love and support to the people of Israel during a challenging time. What is happening in Israel is directly impacting our campuses. In order for us to effectively support our students and advocate to our university administrations, it is critical that we see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears to fully appreciate the situation which has so deeply impacted our students."