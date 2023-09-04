The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
First Chabad rabbi dispatched to Ukraine since start of Russia-Ukraine war

This dispatch followed a rejuvenation of several Jewish communities in Ukraine, a phenomenon spurred by the internal migration of Jews due to the conflict.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 15:54
Rabbi Mendy and Mushky Halperin have arrived in Ukraine, making them the first Chabad emissaries to do so since the outbreak of war in early 2022. (photo credit: JRNU)
(photo credit: JRNU)

For the first time since the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a Chabad Rabbi and his wife were sent to Ukraine, just ahead of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year. 

This dispatch followed a rejuvenation of several Jewish communities in Ukraine, a phenomenon spurred by the internal migration of Jews due to the conflict. Rabbi Mendy and Mushky Halperin journeyed to Chernivtsi, a city situated in southwestern Ukraine along the Prut River. 

They are the inaugural Chabad family assigned to this mission post-war and will operate under the guidance of Rabbi Mendy and Pnina Glitzenstein, the chief Chabad emissaries in the region. "We adhere to the Rebbe's guidance – to spread light," they mentioned.

In a dialogue with Chabad.org, Mendy shared that he originates from the Chassidic village of Kfar Chabad in Israel. On the other hand, Mushky hails from Riga, Latvia, a former Soviet territory, where her parents are Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries. 

Together with their 4-month-old son, Ari, the couple entered Ukraine from Moldova on August 30, as there were no direct flights available. They reached their new home that very day.

Jewish holiday kits are handed out in Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year. (credit: JRNU) Jewish holiday kits are handed out in Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year. (credit: JRNU)

Rabbi Glitzenstein remarked, "We needed more representatives even before the pandemic. However, once the pandemic concluded, the war emerged, altering our priorities." 

Supporting the Glitzinstein family's initiatives, the Halperin family aims to primarily engage with the Jewish youth of Chernivtsi. Over time, the Glitzinstein family established a multitude of Jewish institutions in the city, including Or Avner educational centers, Talmudic schools, kindergartens, after-school Jewish programs, and specialized programs for different age groups.

Rabbi Glitzinstein observed a significant evolution in Jewish life post-war, noting, "Instead of declining, our Jewish population grew robustly. Numerous Jews from different Ukrainian cities sought sanctuary with us, which led to the enlargement of our institutions and increased the demand for envoys. The Halperins have significantly enhanced the revival of Judaism in Chernivtsi."

Furthermore, Halperin emphasized the importance of fortifying relationships with former Chernowitz residents who still feel connected to their hometown. Rabbi Glitzinstein added, "Guided by the Lubavitcher Rebbe's principles, our mission is to shine light, especially during these national adversities."

Preparing for the Jewish holidays amid war

Moreover, as the Jewish communities in Ukraine brace for the Tishrei holiday month, their steadfast commitment to preserving traditions and ensuring unity stands strong, especially as they commemorate the season amidst conflict for the second year running.

A pivotal initiative by the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), the most prominent Jewish humanitarian aid group in the country affiliated with Chabad, has been to promote local production of vital holiday essentials. From honey to poultry, these are now being manufactured in refurbished factories nationwide.

The JRNU stated, "Our foremost objective is to ensure every community member experiences the holiday spirit, even in these challenging times." Presently, massive aid trucks loaded with food are reaching Jewish communities across Ukraine. 

These vehicles not only carry essential supplies but also festive holiday kits to keep the celebratory spirit alive. Every food parcel, which includes local and imported items like honey cakes from Israel, is thoughtfully prepared and comes with informative guides on holiday customs and a beautifully crafted Jewish calendar.

In anticipation of Sukkot, sets of Arba’at HaMinim (four species) will be handed out, emphasizing the unwavering observance of cherished traditions. The JRNU further expressed, "After almost two years of incessant conflict, our collective hope is for a year filled with peace and serenity."



