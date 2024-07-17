IFCJ and HaShomer HaChadash launch $2 million food security initiative to support Israeli farmers

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) has partnered with HaShomer HaChadash to launch a $2 million food security initiative aimed at addressing the challenges faced by farmers across Israel. This collaboration comes in response to the significant impact the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has had on the agricultural sector, with many farms experiencing labor shortages and damage due to rocket fire.

Since October 7, reports indicate that 89 percent of farms across Israel have been negatively affected by the war, either through labor challenges or damage to fields and agricultural buildings. As a result, 19 percent of farms have been forced to cease operations entirely. This crisis has threatened the country’s food supply and the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on farming income.

To mitigate these challenges, HaShomer HaChadash launched an emergency campaign to support over 900 farms through the efforts of more than 260,000 volunteers working in the most affected areas. Recognizing the scope of the issue, the IFCJ has committed two million dollars to a "Food Security Emergency Fund" managed by HaShomer HaChadash. The funds will be allocated to manage the volunteer infrastructure, focusing on the heavily impacted regions along the northern and southern borders.

Cherry Tomatoes growing in an hydroponic farm (credit: ARIEL GLOBAL LINX)

Additionally, the funding will go towards purchasing agricultural equipment, providing transportation for farming volunteers nationwide, and supporting the volunteer command center that coordinates and dispatches thousands of volunteers weekly.

'The value of hard work'

Yael Eckstein, President of the IFCJ, emphasized the importance of food security, stating, "Food security is a part of our daily lives that some might take for granted but is critical in keeping our nation safe. This war has reminded us of how dependent we are on natural produce and how threatened we are when it is in jeopardy.

"We believe in the value of hard work, as it says in Proverbs, 'Those who work their land will have abundant food.' We view this partnership with HaShomer HaChadash as an integral part of our national defense and morale by ensuring that our food supply remains healthy and strong while preserving the dignity and hope of Israel’s farmers."

Yoel Zilberman, Founder and CEO of Hashomer HaChadash, echoed Eckstein's sentiments, highlighting the crucial role of agriculture in Israel's economic stability and food independence. "The partnership between HaShomer HaChadash and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews will allow Israel's largest volunteer initiative to continue strengthening social resilience and food security.

"Since the war began, HaShomer HaChadash has been everywhere with hundreds of thousands of volunteers, protecting agriculture and supporting those who work the land. We see agriculture as a vital economic anchor crucial for our food independence, and we are thrilled that the IFCJ is joining this important initiative, bringing its experience and resources to help us thrive.

"Our organizations are naturally aligned, and together, we will keep supporting the business owners who provide high-quality Israeli produce. I am proud of our collaboration with the IFCJ and grateful for their support. This is how we build a future; this is how we protect our borders."