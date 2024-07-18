Every tree counts: KKL's daily battle against fires caused by Hezbollah's attacks on Israel

"We're fighting these fires day in and day out, we get up in the morning and tend to the forest—that's what we do all year round. Once we hear the siren or the fire starts, we get on our fire trucks." This description from KKL has become the norm in the past few months, after forest fires in Northern Israel persist following Hezbollah's massive rocket onslaught.

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund's (KKL-JNF) firefighters have been on the front line since the beginning of the war, facing these fires day in and day out to protect Israel’s natural heritage. Their roles in taking care of Israel's nature change in an instant when the alarm sounds.

KKL-JNF's commitment to safeguarding Israel's forests is unwavering, but as the war continues, resources become ever more scarce. "Every little bit helps," the firefighters emphasize "We need more fire trucks. We need more equipment."

Israel's forests are more than just trees; they are symbols of national pride and ecological treasures. "We're doing all of this for the Jewish people, the Israeli people. These are our forests, and we don't have that many of them," the firefighter states passionately. The loss of even one tree is a significant blow, and these courageous individuals are "fighting for every tree as if it were the last one."

Ensuring that KKL-JNF can continue its vital work requires more than just admiration—it demands action. Their efforts are crucial not only for the environment but for the communities that rely on these forests for their well-being and safety.

By supporting KKL-JNF, individuals contribute to the preservation of Israel’s natural heritage and stand behind the heroes who risk their lives to protect it.