Breaking the cycle: ELI's journey to heal Israel's children

In the heart of Israel, a beacon of hope shines brightly for children and families who have faced the darkest of times. Over the decades, ELI has evolved to meet the changing needs of Israeli society, adapting its programs and strategies to address the complex and multifaceted nature of child abuse and trauma.Today, ELI stands as a testament to resilience, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of children.

The Israel Association for Child Protection, known as ELI, has been at the forefront of battling child abuse and providing essential support for victims since its founding in 1979 by Dr. Hanita Zimrin.Said ELI CEO Eran Zimrin, “My mother, who was a pioneer in her field, created treatment plans on her own, developing methods that were a result of the research work – she was the first doctoral student in Israel for social work – and simply started treating. She was ignored by every government office she dared to approach, so she did it on her own.”

Eran Zimrin, ELI’s CEO, with a team of therapists at the Ein Gedi Hotel on October 9th. (Credit: Courtesy)

ELI’s mission to protect Israel’s children and break the cycle of abuse was born during a time when violence was scarcely discussed, or worse: “It’s not only that there was no awareness in the beginning,” Zimrin stressed, “there was denial.”

“The narrative was that ‘a Jewish mother does not hurt her children; such things do not happen here in the Jewish state. It does not happen in my city, it does not happen on my street, it does not happen in my building’: Total denial.” This vacuum was the space that allowed ELI to develop, from Dr. Zimrin’s own home to centers operating in collaboration with local authorities.

From its early days, ELI recognized the importance of a comprehensive approach to child protection, encompassing crisis intervention, prevention programs, and community awareness among other crucial factors. In addition, the aim is to tackle every type of abuse that a child might experience – but in this field, they stand alone.“To this day,” Zimrin lamented, “we are the first organization in the world and the only organization in the State of Israel to deal with the phenomenon of violence against children in all its forms – physical, sexual, mental, and neglect-related.”

Therapy sessions in the hotels in the first weeks of the war. (Credit: Courtesy)

However, this current state of affairs only strengthens the organization’s resolve. “There are many people with good intentions, each one doing as much as they can, sometimes managing to take care of some small specific aspect,” Zimrin said, but went on to note that “a single social worker might be filled to the brim with good intentions, but she cannot provide help as much as she would have wanted if she doesn’t have resources.”And this is where ELI swings into action. “We have our hotline,” said Zimrin, “which takes care of each case. We never turn a caller away.”

He recalled a father who reached out from one of the many hotels hosting Oct. 7 refugees and reported that there was a phenomenon of violence breaking out – saying that ELI was the only organization that picked up the phone, cooperated, and gave him real answers.

Oct. 7 impact

The Hamas attacks presented unprecedented challenges to Israel, and ELI’s response was both swift and effective. Zimrin recounted how the organization mobilized immediately, arriving at hotels where evacuated families were staying by Monday morning, Oct. 9.

“We didn’t know what to expect. We sat in the hotels, four therapists in each hotel,” Zimrin recounted. “During the first three weeks, we were trying to restore basic abilities to the victims, helping them to drink, eat, sleep, and communicate. They were in a state of absolute shock and not ready to start substantive therapy of any kind at the beginning.”

“It’s important to note that when we went to hotels, we did it without any prior instruction,” said Wendy Borodkin, director of American Friends of ELI. “No one told us what to do. We did it because we knew it was the right thing – because we knew that if we wanted to lower the risk of PTSD, we had to do it as fast as we possibly could.”

ELI’s therapists worked tirelessly to provide immediate support, helping victims regain a sense of normalcy. Over the course of three weeks, they met with 2,000 victims, ultimately identifying 200 cases that required long-term care and rehabilitation.

Thus far, funding has been secured for 130 of these cases for one year, but most will require longer than that to ensure that children and their families receive the sustained support they need to heal. And their stories are just as harrowing as one might imagine.

Therapy sessions in the hotels in the first weeks of the war. (Credit: Courtesy)

“There was a two-year-old boy,” Zimrin recounted, “who, during my three weeks at the hotel, refused to take off his shoes. Not at night, not in the shower, outright refused – in case he needed to run for his life. This might be related to the last words he heard from a parent.”

ELI’s therapeutic approach is designed to address both immediate and long-term psychological needs. The organization understands that trauma impacts everyone differently, necessitating personalized care plans. For children, therapy often involves rebuilding trust and safety.

“Think of a child who had to witness his father sharpening knives and preparing for battle. What happens to the child? What is going on in his head?” Zimrin said. This horror “will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”“In order to help,” he said, “we lead the child to his strongest moments.

For example, if the treatment revealed a moment when his mother asked the child to hold his little brother’s hand so he wouldn’t cry, and he did so and essentially helped his mother, we try to take this whole traumatic story and focus it on the point where he did help and did something good. That way, his memory from this event will always go back to the point of strength.”

Beyond these stories, the testimonials of those who have benefited from ELI’s services speak volumes about the organization’s impact. A 35-year-old woman who had assisted in evacuating the wounded during the Oct. 7 massacre shared how therapy helped her cope with post-traumatic symptoms.

A reserve soldier who had been traumatized after evacuating bodies found solace and healing through ELI’s support. And an 11-year-old boy struggling with behavioral issues due to his father’s extended military service was able to regain stability through targeted therapy.

Network of care

A critical aspect of ELI’s success lies in its ability to integrate services with other organizations and community resources. This holistic approach ensures that children and families receive comprehensive support, addressing not just the symptoms but also the root causes of trauma and abuse.

“Our work centers around breaking the cycle of intergenerational violence,” Zimrin said. “Everyone knows the model of their parents, and this is what they apply; and this is where we come to make a difference. We have cooperation with a number of a different organizations; sometimes they come about through our hotline.“For example, if we receive inquiries unrelated to us, or if legal support is required, we pass them on to organizations specializing in these issues. We are familiar with all the variables, and our hotline operators know how to direct each case to its appropriate place.”

By working closely with schools, healthcare providers, and community groups, ELI creates a network of care that extends beyond its immediate programs. “Sometimes requests come directly from local authorities. One city told us about a group of 15 children for whom they wanted our help because there was an intergenerational problem. Another city requested we provide training throughout 2023-2024 to all the psychologists working for them.

Each year, ELI works with 5,000 abused children and their families, most of whom come from the more than 10,000 calls to the hotline, providing them with the support they need to heal and rebuild their lives. The organization also operates school-based awareness and prevention programs that reach 100,000 children across Israel, fostering a culture of vigilance and protection.

Remarkably, 1.5% of the children involved in these programs disclose cases of abuse, highlighting the critical role ELI plays in uncovering and addressing hidden traumas.The organization’s ability to adapt and innovate has also been critical in maintaining its effectiveness. When considering the haredi sector, for example, ELI works with therapists from the community itself. Zimrin noted that rabbis turn to them when reluctant to consult the state authority.

As ELI continues to navigate the complexities of child protection and trauma intervention, its vision remains clear: to create a safer, more compassionate society where every child can thrive. The organization’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach, enhance its programs, and foster community partnerships are all geared toward this goal.

Eran Zimrin and his team understand that the healing journey is long and often arduous, but their dedication is unwavering. Through resilience, innovation, and an unyielding commitment to its mission, ELI stands as a pillar of hope and strength for Israel’s children and families. This article was written in cooperation with ELI.