Reporter's Notebook: The night that shook Tel Aviv

Property tax workers spent Friday morning assessing the damage from last night’s UAV crash in Tel Aviv. The aftermath was evident in the broken windows, shattered shutters, and debris scattered around the area. Even cars were badly affected, and some were written off completely. Despite the city workers' efforts to clear most of the debris, dozens of residents and passersby continued to gather, visibly shaken by the events.

In speaking with the locals, many described a sudden flash of light followed by a powerful explosion that rocked their homes. Simon, who lives nearby, had been dozing off on his balcony when the blast occurred. He escaped with only a few scratches, but the scene outside was chaotic: fires, shards of glass, and scattered debris. Residents emerged from their homes, bewildered and scared, trying to make sense of the situation.

Angel, another resident, recounted the overwhelming sound and tremor. The explosion brought people outside in a state of confusion and fear as they tried to comprehend the fire that had erupted. The experience left many feeling their sense of security was shattered.

'Drone Attack on Tel Aviv inconceivable'

A couple living in a rented apartment said the explosion jolted them awake, initially thinking it might have been a car bomb or a criminal conflict. The idea of a UAV crash had not crossed their minds. shards of glass from Houthi Drone attack July 19 2024 (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

One resident pointed out the stark difference in reactions between Tel Aviv and the north, where such incidents have become an almost daily occurrence. The intensity of the response in Tel Aviv underscored the contrast in daily experiences between the two regions.

Evacuees from the north, staying in Tel Aviv for about nine months, shared their perspective. One evacuee from Kiryat Shmona noted the unsettling feeling that the violence from the north had followed them all the way to Tel Aviv.