Shlomi Binder to become IDF intel. chief on Aug. 1 despite High Court case

The IDF informed the High Court of Justice on Monday that Shlomi Binder will enter office as the new IDF intelligence chief on August 1 despite his facing a petition against his appointment in that court and probes related to his role in the October 7 debacle.

Further, the IDF told the High Court that Binder is due to be promoted from Brigadier General to Major General on Thursday, a promotion which sets the stage for his role in such a senior position and as a member of the IDF high command.

Last week, The Jerusalem Post exclusively reported that current IDF intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva would be stepping down for real within weeks.

Haliva announced his resignation way back in April, and by early May, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi had announced his replacement, the number two in IDF Operations Command, which is Binder.

Back in April, the Post was told by sources that the Haliva-Binder swap would take some time, but should be done by around mid-June.

This was also at a time when the IDF was talking about publishing its first October 7 probes in mid-June.

However, swapping the officials has taken longer than originally indicated to the Post, as have the October 7 probes, which, in the end, came out around a month later than indicated earlier in the spring.

Subsequently, there were possible indications of fighting between Haliva and Binder over control of the conclusions of the October 7 probe, and it was unclear if this was drawing out Haliva's time in the IDF.

This fighting might also have overlapped between Haliva and Halevi.

The thinking was that Haliva, of course, wants to preserve his legacy as much as possible and place the blame on missing Hamas’s invasion on the entire system for a decade for believing Hamas was deterred and could be contained.

Halevi may be more ready to drop more personal blame on Haliva – which incidentally might lead to less blame placed on him and his legacy.

The IDF had stridently denied indications about this infighting, but the continued delay in Haliva actually exiting the IDF and Binder taking up his new role gave fodder to the allegations.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Binder may have played a larger role in the IDF October 7 failure in his role as number two in the IDF Operations Command, with Halevi needing to consider whether Binder can still get the top intelligence job.

These reports led to the current High Court petition to block Binder's promotion.

The IDF responded to the petition on Monday saying that no one but Halevi can determine who should be the next IDF intelligence chief, and adding that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the cabinet had approved Binder's appointment.

Unclear when court will rule

Based on that legal point and Binder's decades-long resume of serving in top positions and his key role in the Gaza invasion, but trying to sidestep answering questions about his role in the October 7 disaster, given that the probe results regarding his role are still a month or a few months away, the IDf asked the court to reject the petition.

It is unclear when the court will rule.

So far Halevi has stayed loyal to Binder in public, but until the Post's report last week about an end to the Haliva-Binder standoff, the ongoing delay of Binder taking on his role continued to raise red flags.

However, with a clearer deadline of mere weeks for Binder to enter his role and Haliv to step down, much of the intrigue surrounding their relations and who controls the October 7 probe may subside.

In addition, sources told the Post that even though Binder was appointed in May, a string of other appointments, such as Yisrael Shomer replacing Binder, and others filling in roles down the chain of command, drew out much longer than early May, and delayed Binder getting time to learn the new position.