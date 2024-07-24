Jumblatt roasted by Druze spiritual leader in Israel

The spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, demanded Druze political leader in Lebanon Walid Jumblatt to stop his ‘fluctuating’ and acting in order to please certain ‘actors,’ subtly hinting at Hezbollah. This was in response to a letter sent by Jumblatt earlier this week following rumors on Arabic speaking social media regarding an alleged extensive role of Druze prison guards in running Israeli prisons and dealing with Palestinian detainees and indicted terrorists, followed by threats, despite the fact that prisons in Israel are made up of both Druze and Jewish wardens.

Jumblatt opened his letter “out of concern for the history, affiliation, identity and sacrifices of the Druze over the years…,” stressing three main points:

In his first note, Jumblatt rejects the meetings held between Tarif and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu quoting “ongoing aggression against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples,” expressing his worry for the violations of “the feelings and dignity of the Palestinians who are under bombardment, siege, and hunger.”

The second note regarded Tarif as “spiritual head of the [Druze] sect in Palestine,” expressing concern that the latter did not condemning enough “the aggression against the Palestinian people, innocent civilians and prisoners,” arguing that such a denouncement would have put an end to all the attacks on the sect that you referred to in your statement. 'THE DRUZE walked with Israel for more than 100 years, and they must get the same privileges.' (credit: DRUZE VETERANS ASSOCIATION)

Finally, Jumblatt implied cowardness on the Sheikh’s part, wondering: “why this fear or hesitation in taking a position opposing what the Netanyahu government is doing, when you are the spiritual head of an ancient and distinguished Arab Islamic sect?”

Tarif’s response: ‘we don’t fluctuate’

In his response, Tarif subtly criticized Jumblatt for publishing the letter on social media, adding that he wished their communication would “remain on a personal level as it has been to this day, so that we would remain honest in our intentions, and precise in expressing them for the benefit of the [Druze] sect, and not to please any party,” subtly hinting at Hezbollah.

Tarif added that the Druze in Israel are citizens of a democratic state and respect its laws. He further hoped that Jumblatt would respect the views of Israeli Druze just as the Druze in Israel respect his. The Sheikh pushed further, adding: “we are not politicians, and we are not devoted to the ‘arts’ [of politics] that fluctuate according to circumstances,” hinting at Jumblatt’s political role and his change of views regarding Hezbollah. Tarif proceeded: “We will only express our hope that the Druze of Lebanon will remain steadfast in preserving their state and homeland, just as we hope of the Druze of Syria and of Druze everywhere, no matter how difficult the circumstances are.”

Tarif then added ironically: “Once you manage to solve the internal problems in Lebanon - as one of its prominent leaders – only then we will talk about the ways to help the Palestinian brothers.” He added that the Druze in Israel are in deep communication, cooperation and relations with those in Palestinian society who appreciate and respect the Druze.

The Sheikh continued by thanking Arab countries for their mediation for peace, adding that this has been his hope since the outbreak of the war, “away from the manifestations of incitement pushed by terrorist parties that do not care about destruction, victims and displacement,” hunting again at Hezbollah.

In respect to Jumblatt’s accusations of cowardness, Tarif responded: “We live in freedom and respect in this country, and we are not afraid or intimidated by any human being. We do not hesitate to take any position in the interest of the [Druze] sect… The Druze community in the country has representatives in Parliament and heads of councils and municipalities, who carry out the political duty required of them towards the community and its rights, without hesitation or fear,” he stressed.

Finally, regarding the Sheikh’s meeting with Netanyahu, denounced by Jumblatt in his letter, Tarif explained: “In our customs we receive and respect those who visit us for the benefit of the [Druze] sect and its rights, regardless of who they are. We do not change our customs, which are a trust that we must always maintain.”

‘Jumblatt tries to position himself as guardian of the Druze’

The Jerusalem Post reached out to Dr. Yusri Khaizran, senior lecturer in the Department of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at Shalem College and a research fellow at the Harry S. Truman Institute for the Advancement of Peace at the Hebrew University, to understand more about the background and prospects of this heated correspondence.

“This is not the first time that Jumblatt attempts to position himself as a ‘guardian of the Druze in Israel,’” explained Khaizran.

According to Khaizran two other attempts are notable, the first one during the 1990s revolving around a conference calling on the Druze in Israel to refuse conscription in the IDF. “The second attempt was form the early 2000s, when Azmi Bshara (former Israeli Arab politician accused of spying for Hezbollah), tried to bypass what he called ‘the siege on the Israeli Druze’ under the guise of a ‘renewal of the cultural connection between the Druze,’ under the auspices of the Ba'ath regime.

Khaizran explained that both attempts came to challenge the traditional spiritual Druze leadership in Israel, in order to nurture an anti-establishment and pro-Arab leadership, though both didn’t yield any notable results.

“This letter should be read in this context as well, Khaizran added. “There are two main factors for this letter. The deeper one is the widespread perception that sees the Druze in Lebanon as the ‘center of gravity’ of the Druze in the Middle East. Factually, it was true politically, spiritually and religiously until the 19th century and even beyond,” he explained.

“The second reason is more inwards and revolves around the political hardships facing the Druze community in Lebanon,” Khaizran continued. “As one may recall, Jumblatt was the driving force behind two decisions made in 2008 against Hezbollah: the firing of Hezbollah’s security officer at the Beirut airport and the dismantling of Hezbollah's internal telephone network. These two decisions resulted in Hezbollah’s violent taking over of Beirut, and the Doha agreement which granted Hezbollah effective control over the decisions of the central government in Lebanon.

“Since then,” continued Khaizran, “despite his opposition to the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Jumblatt has been trying to position himself as a sympathizer with the Arab struggle against Israel, in large part to fend off the ever-increasing criticism of Hezbollah against him.

“Recently, Hezbollah resorted to accuse its opponents of treason and collaboration with the enemy, and this is even more stressed when it comes to the Druze community, when their brethren in Israel are actively engaged in the war against Hamas. So, this letter should also be viewed as an attempt by Jumblatt to fortify his position vis-à-vis the creeping Shia hegemony in Lebanon. A sort of ‘if you can't beat them join them,’ explained Khaizran ironically.

“Finally, one may indeed say that political volatility is a known trait of Jumblatt,” he said, echoing Tarif’s words about fluctuation. “For example, he was one of the starkest allies of Syria until the Cedar Revolution of 2005, when he suddenly spearheaded the opposition to the Syrian occupation in Lebanon. Likewise, until 2008 he was one of the biggest opponents of Hezbollah and since 2008 when he realized that Hezbollah had taken over the Lebanese state he changed his style, perhaps to guarantee the status of the Druze in Lebanon.”

Are there any repercussions for this letter?

“It is not certain that there will be practical consequences. The Druze in Lebanon understand very well that the tables have turned and that the Druze in Israel have become the ones who support their counterparts in Syria and Lebanon. This is reflected in the efforts of the local leadership to provide protection and donations to the Druze in Syria and in Lebanon through Jordan,” he concluded.