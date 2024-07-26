Grapevine July 26, 2024: On a wing and a prayer

WHEN IT was planned and finally approved that Israel would have its own version of Air Force One to serve the president and the prime minister on their trips abroad, the fact that both might be abroad at the same time was apparently overlooked.

Thus when Wing of Zion, also known as Total Victory, finally went into service this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were its VIP passengers, while President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, took commercial flights to Rome and Paris.

It’s not certain that if given the choice, Herzog would have been the first to fly on the Wing of Zion.

In actual fact, the second- or third-hand antiquated wide-bodied Boeing 767 was initially used as a cargo carrier.

It reportedly cost the Israel taxpayer NIS 590 million and stood idle for a long time. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Foreign Relations Chair, Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), listen as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Craig Hudson)

It was upgraded to suit the needs of the president or the prime minister, but there are no individual video screens for the passengers.

However, even though it’s some 30 years old, it does have full communication services including Wi-Fi.

It may not be common knowledge that Israel temporarily had a presidential plane almost 40 years ago.

When the president’s father, president Chaim Herzog, took a three-week trip to the South Pacific and Oceania in November 1986 to pay state and secret visits to the island of Réunion, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, and Kenya, he used just one plane for long-haul and domestic flights.

It was actually a converted Israel Air Force plane, and its only passengers were the president, his wife, Aura, and his entourage of staff, Foreign Ministry and security personnel, and journalists.

It was painted with national insignia and bore a striking external resemblance to an El Al plane, but was quite different inside the cabin.

Little is said about Jewish billionaires who put their private planes at Israel’s disposal. Such planes are generally used by other high-ranking Israeli officials.

Big days for Netanyahu

■ TIMING IS everything. Today, Friday, July 26 is the day on which Prime Minister Netanyahu is due to meet with former and would-be-again president of the United States Donald Trump at the latter’s property in Palm Beach, Florida.

It just so happens that July 26 is also the birthday of the prime minister’s older son Yair, who turns 33.

Coincidentally, Yair lives in Miami, so a family celebration is definitely on the cards. Yair was in Washington this week to hear his father’s address to Congress.

In March this year, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. She is his third wife and he is her second husband.

This union has lasted longer than any of their previous marriages.

Coming up on October 10 is the 30th birthday of their younger son, Avner, but a more significant birthday on October 21, will be that of the prime minister himself, who will turn 75.

Two weeks later, on November 6, Sara Netanyahu will celebrate her 66th birthday.

Trump has something to say

■ APROPOS TRUMP, his comments following President Joe Biden’s first public address after withdrawing from the presidential elections was cruel, ungracious and an indication of his true character.

He said in a post on social media that Biden’s speech was “barely understandable” and “so bad.”

In another post he said that Biden and Kamala Harris are a great embarrassment to America. Trump could take a lesson in grace from another Republican president, George H.W. Bush, who said: “Just because you run against someone does not mean that you have to be enemies.

Politics does not have to be mean and ugly,” said Bush, who was defeated by Bill Clinton.

When Clinton sat down in the Oval Office on January 20, 1993, he found a hand-written note from Bush in which he wrote of the sense of wonder and respect that he knew that Clinton would also feel in that office. He wished him happiness, warned him about tough times and criticism, and urged him not to be discouraged by the critics. “Your success is our country’s success,” he concluded. “I am rooting hard for you.”

Clinton has often quoted the letter, and said how much it made him feel at home.

But when Biden initially took his seat in the Oval Office, it was to accusations by Trump that he had stolen the election.

Trump could not accept defeat with grace, and has attacked Biden in the most denigrating manner ever since.

The upcoming Olympics

■ ON WEDNESDAY of this week, President Isaac Herzog visited the Israeli pavilion at the Olympic Village in Paris, accompanied by Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, Chairperson of the Israeli Olympic Committee Yael Arad, and representatives of the bereaved families from the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano.

Herzog greeted the Israeli delegation and affixed a mezuzah on the doorway of the Israeli pavilion.

All present participated in a commemoration marking the 52nd anniversary of the murder of the 11 Israeli athletes and trainers at the Munich Olympics.

In wishing the athletes success, Herzog noted how hard they had worked to be included in Israel’s Olympic team“You demonstrate great mental strength, resilience, and extraordinary physical abilities and skills.

We are confident that you will bring many achievements for Israel,” he told them.

He also reminded them that “this year, it’s much more than just Israeli sport.

Somewhere in Gaza, one of the captives might see you for a moment, and you will inspire them with strength.

When you take the stage, in every arena, I am sure that you carry with you a prayer for them.

The resilience and tremendous support from Israeli society is with you, because this year, we want to see the flag of Israel on every stage and stadium, everywhere around the world.”

Herzog, as always, prayed for the return of the hostages in Gaza. He also noted the presence of Oren Smadja, who though he recently lost one of his sons, Omer, who fell in battle in Gaza, decided that as judo coach of the Israeli national team, his place at this time was in Paris.

Knowing in advance that they will face numerous provocations, members of the Israeli team have steeled themselves against reacting, and are simply focusing on what they are supposed to be doing.

Security in Paris will be tighter than ever – not just for the athletes, but for the dignitaries from the participating countries.

In the case of the Herzogs and their entourage, including the president’s personal security guards, it will be even more so as the president and his wife, Michal, will be walking to the official opening ceremony tonight in order not to desecrate the Sabbath.

The opening along the Seine River promises to be one of the most spectacular in the history of the modern Olympics.

Ben-Gvir chaos

■ NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is constantly seeking to upgrade his status and his influence, is in actual fact the Minister of Chaos.

This week was not the first time that he has caused needless provocation over the right of Jews to visit and pray at the Temple Mount, despite opinions to the contrary by prominent and very learned rabbis. But this week, he totally overdid it.

To cause such an uproar during the prime minister’s visit to Washington was politically disloyal, dangerous, and inexcusable.

The Prime Minister’s Office was quick to issue a statement to the effect that Israel’s policy on maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed and will not change.

Of course that will not stop Ben-Gvir , who is on a fast track of winning more enemies for Israel.

If only Israel’s political leaders could follow the example of Joe Biden and put the interests of the nation before their own.

Remembering a true artist

■ THERE HAVE been several tributes to poet Yehuda Amichai on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Amichai, who died in September 2000, was widely regarded as Israel’s poet laureate.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Yad Yitzhak Ben-Zvi Institute will host a memorial tribute to him at the tail-end of a three-day conference on Jerusalem.

Songs based on Amichai’s poems about his beloved Jerusalem will be performed by singer Ronit Shahar and her band.

A lecture about Amichai and his poetry will be delivered by Prof. Nitza Ben Dov.

Learning this summer

■ THERE WILL be several lectures in English at the annual Tzohar summer conference taking place on Wednesday, August 7, at Expo Tel Aviv (the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds).

In addition to Torah study, there will be discussions on social, political, and ethical issues highlighting bravery, hope, and resilience.

Among the many speakers – female as well as male – will be eminent rabbis, wives of rabbis, academics, and journalists who are both reporters and analysts.

Among the latter will be Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein, who will speak on “Antisemitism: Jewish communities at the forefront of the global struggle.” Another well-known journalist and political analyst will be Shmuel Rosner. Among the many rabbis will be Rabbi Yuval Cherlow and Rabbi David Stav.

