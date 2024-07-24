What does the public have to say about Netanyahu's speech to Congress?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress received many reactions from the US, Israel, Gaza, and many areas across the world.

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Wednesday that Netanyahu's speech shows he does not want to conclude a ceasefire deal.

"Netanyahu's speech was full of lies, and it will not succeed in covering up for the failure and defeat in the face of the resistance to cover up for the crimes of the war of genocide his army is committing against the people of Gaza," Abu Zuhri said.

It is estimated that more than 80 Democratic politicians in Congress will not come to watch the speech, according to KAN.

Protests and criticism from Israel

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged Netanyahu to open his speech in Congress with the words: "45 minutes of speech and applause won't erase the one sad fact: the words 'Deal Now!' were absent from the Prime Minister's address. There was also no mention of the 120 hostages who, once again tonight, will not return home." The forum said in a statement that they hoped to to hear the Prime Minister utter the two crucial words.

A recent survey from last week saw that support for a ceasefire-hostage release deal jumped to nearly 72%. 120 hostages still remain in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at US Congress (credit: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES)

Hundreds of protesters and families of hostages are demonstrating at the US Embassy, as well as Hostages' Square, where demonstrators lead a march from there to Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv before Netanyahu's speech.

Leader of the opposition MK Yair Lapid said in a video statement, "We heard Netanyahu talk about October 7 as if he has no idea who the prime minister was and who was responsible for the disaster."

"He [Netanyahu] had the chance to announce that he accepted the hostage deal and return the hostages before they all die in the tunnels. He did not do this. It was best for everyone if he would have stayed home and treated the hostages in Gaza and the evacuees from the North," Lapid added.

Democrats chairman Yair Golan wrote on X, "Hostage deal!"

Positive reactions to Netanyahu

Israeli President Isaac Herzog "welcomed Prime Minister Netanyahu's important speech before the joint session of US Congress. The immediate and urgent return of the hostages must be at the heart of the world agenda, as must the global threat from the Iranian evil and terrorist empire - and it’s important to reiterate this before the elected leaders of our greatest and most important ally."

I welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu's important speech before the joint session of US Congress. The immediate and urgent return of the hostages must be at the heart of the world agenda, as must the global threat from the Iranian evil and terrorist empire - and it’s important to… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 24, 2024

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "The Jewish and Israeli hearts of all of us are moved and filled with pride by the high status of the Prime Minister who represents us with sharp and clear words and by the warm welcome that reflects a deep and wonderful partnership between the State of Israel and the United States of America."

Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz said, "The moving and important speech of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the enormous sympathy of the members of Congress are the evidence of the strength of the alliance between the US and Israel. Am Yisrael Chai."

הנאום המרגש והחשוב של ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו @netanyahu והאהדה העצומה של חברי הקונגרס הם העדות לחוזקה של הברית בין ארה"ב וישראל. המילים של ראש הממשלה, כשחטופים ומשפחותיהם שם בהיכל, מייצגות כל ישראלי שרוצה לחיות בביטחון ומאמין בצדקת ישראל במלחמת הקיום שלנו. אנחנו כאן, אנחנו נלחם… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 24, 2024

The Israeli American Council made note that Israel is the "only country in the world whose leaders have addressed joint meetings of the United States Congress 10 times" with Netanyahu's fourth time addressing Congress exceeding Britain's Winston Churchill's three speeches.

The nonprofit organization said that the relations between the two countries "was forged by the Judeo-Christian values on which they were built, strengthened through a deep spiritual resonance between each nation’s sense of purpose.

"America has no better friend than Israel, and Israel has no better friend than America."

Reuters contributed to this report.