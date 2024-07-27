Two Nova festival survivors who both lost their right leg got married

Nine months after the October 7 attack, Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal stood on Thursday under the canopy. The couple went to the Nova festival to celebrate their engagement and the former's birthday.

During the Hamas attack, the two were seriously injured and hospitalized at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, and their respective right legs were amputated.

The two were transferred to the rehabilitation department at Sheba Medical Center.

The staff, who cared for them throughout the hospitalization, along with employees from other hospital departments, and members of the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center management, were moved to tears at the arrival of this long-awaited wedding.

Shlomi Shabat's meeting with the couple

During the hospitalization period last Hanukkah, singer Shlomi Shabat, who met the couple while performing for those hospitalized, arrived at Sheba's rehabilitation department. The site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, southern Israel, June 9, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Shabat accepted Gali's request to sing at their wedding, and performed on Thursday, singing the song "Bereshit Olam." He arrived accompanied by a keyboardist and violinists to dedicate the song to the couple under the canopy on the most exciting day of their lives.