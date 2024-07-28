'Lebanon will pay the price': Hezbollah on alert after rocket attack kills Druze children

Sources within Hezbollah told a German news agency today, July 28, that the organization has been on high alert for several months stating, "We are constantly on alert, and the organization is now expecting a severe attack."

Ali Fayad, a Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament, stated that the organization is preparing for all possibilities, including the possibility of ground conflict. In a speech in the city of Markaba in southern Lebanon, Fayad stated, "The Lebanese resistance has the full right to defend itself, which allows it to use all the tools and capabilities at its disposal to protect itself, its community, its nation, and its homeland."

Additionally, Wiam Wahhab, a Druze-Lebanese politician considered close to Hezbollah, called for an end to the war and warned against embarking on an endeavor that could endanger Lebanon's future. In a statement released this morning, he added, "It is time to stop the bloodshed. The region is on a volcano, and Lebanon will pay the price." Simultaneously, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning: "We warn Israel against any new adventure against Lebanon, using the pretext of the incident in Majdal Shams. Israel bears primary responsibility for any unexpected responses to its foolish behavior."

The Lebanese Foreign Minister told Reuters that the US has asked the Lebanese government to restrain Hezbollah. Families whose children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket launched react before the funeral in Majdal Shams, northern Israel, July 28 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The IDF preparing for tension with Hezbollah

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the football field in Majdal Shams, the scene of yesterday's horrific UAV attack, and met with the head of the Druze community, local council representatives, Northern Command Commander Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, and the commander of the 210th Division, Brig. Gen. Yair Palai.

Halevi remarked, "We know exactly where today's rocket was launched from. We examined the remnants of the rocket on the football field wall. We can confirm that it was a Falaq rocket with a 53-kilogram warhead. This is a Hezbollah rocket.

"Anyone who fires such a rocket into a populated area aims to kill civilians, to kill children. We strongly support the Druze community, which is our courageous and full partner, along with all other Israeli citizens, in the fight for our home. We strongly support the residents of Majdal Shams, embrace the bereaved families, and wish a swift and full recovery to all the wounded."