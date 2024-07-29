'Unimaginable pain': World Jewish Congress condemns Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams Druze village

The World Jewish Congress (WJC), representing Jewish communities in over 100 countries, issued a statement condemning the recent attack on the Druze community in Majdal Shams. In a heartfelt letter addressed to Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, WJC President Ronald S. Lauder expressed deep sorrow and solidarity following the tragic incident.

This condemnation came in the wake of a heinous attack that took place on the evening of July 27, 2024. Hezbollah launched an Iranian-made rocket towards the northern town of Majdal Shams, striking a soccer field near a playground. The attack resulted in the deaths of 12 children and teenagers, aged between 10 and 20, and left at least 19 others wounded.

The scenes from Hezbollah’s attack on Majdal Shams are heart-wrenching. Twelve young lives were brutally taken and countless others forever altered. I have written to Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel, to extend condolences on behalf of Jews… pic.twitter.com/cC2NZ8P3Fk — Ronald S. Lauder (@lauder_ronald) July 28, 2024

Among the deceased were Fajr Laith Abu Salah, Amir Rabi Abu Salah, Hazem Akram Abu Salah, John Wadie Ibrahim, Izil Nashat Ayoub, Finis Adham Safadi, Alma Ayman Fakhr al-Din, Yazan Naif Abu Salah, Naji Taher Halabi, Millar Maadad al-Shaar, Nazem Fakher Saeb, and Gajafara Ibrahim.

Lauder conveyed his condolences on behalf of the global Jewish community, highlighting the shared pain and mourning experienced by both communities. "I write to you with a heart filled with sorrow and sympathy, extending my deepest condolences on behalf of the World Jewish Congress, representing Jewish communities in over 100 countries, upon hearing of the tragic and heinous attack on the Druze community in Majdal Shams," Lauder stated. "The loss of innocent children and the injuring of many in this cruel and senseless act of terrorism by Hezbollah is an unimaginable pain that we share with you and your community."

Jewish-Druze unity

Lauder emphasized the historical bond between the Jewish and Druze communities, noting the Druze people's longstanding commitment to peace and coexistence. "The Druze people have always been a beacon of peace, love, and harmony, fostering unity among diverse sects and nations. This attack is not only an assault on innocent lives but also an affront to the principles of coexistence and mutual respect that you have championed throughout history." Family and friends attend the funeral service of druze children who were killed at a soccer field from a missile fired from Lebanon, in the druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, July 28, 2024. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Highlighting the shared heritage, Lauder added, "As the descendants of Shu'ayb, whom we call Jethro, you hold a cherished place in our hearts. Your community's wisdom and legacy are deeply intertwined with our own. Our sacred texts teach us the value of every human life, and our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of these young souls."

The WJC President reiterated the Jewish community's stance in condemning the violence and calling for justice. "Know that the Jewish community stands in solidarity with you in condemnation of this barbaric act and calling for justice and accountability."

Lauder concluded with a message of hope for a future of peace and unity. "We hope we can soon rejoice together as a family when peace arrives for us all and we persevere together against those who sanctify death and killing instead of life. May the memories of those lost in this tragedy be a source of strength and inspiration."