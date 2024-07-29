Elbit Systems secures $190 million IDF contract for Iron Sting guided mortar munition

Elbit Systems won a $190 million contract to provide the Israeli Defense Ministry with its Iron Sting guided mortar munitions, the military technology company announced.

General manager of the land division Yehuda Vered noted that the contract comes amid growing global security concerns and the need for precise military technology. This agreement, which will last two years, will help deliver advanced and precise-driven technology, according to Israeli-based Elbit.

Elbit stated that Iron Sting is a cutting-edge, advanced 120mm mortar shell that uses GPS and laser guidance to hit its target accurately.

Reaching up to targets 10 kilometers away, the shell reportedly has a flexible fuse system that can be set to different modes- instant explosion, delayed explosion, or explosion when close to the target- all within as little as 15 seconds. The warhead can smash through two layers of concrete and cause a large explosion, scattering debris.

The changing demands of modern military technology

Vered spoke about the strategic importance of this contract. Elbit Systems' Iron Sting laser and GPS-guided mortar munition. (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

"Our guided mortar munition's proven combat performance reaffirms our leadership in precision-guided technologies," he said. "As conflicts increasingly occur in urban settings, accurate and reliable munitions like Iron Sting are crucial for minimizing collateral damage."

Elbit stated that this new contract reinforces their dedication to meeting the continuously changing demands of modern military forces with precise defense technology.

Elbit Systems boasts its position as a leader in advancing military technology. The company stated that it continues to focus on developing tools that meet and anticipate the needs of armed forces worldwide, ensuring it stays ahead and serves armies to the best of its ability in a constantly evolving battlefield environment.