Joe Biden officials reaffirm Golan Heights as part of Israel after Hezbollah attack

US President Joe Biden officials clarified that the Golan Heights is part of northern Israel in statements they put out after the Hezbollah attack Saturday that killed 12 children in the Druze village of Majdal Shams located in that region.

Both National Security Council spokeswoman Adriane Watson and Vide President Kamala Harris’s National Security Adviser spoke of the “horrific attack” and located it in “northern Israel” when they issued statements on Monday.

US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby answered “yes” when asked if the Biden administration considered it part of Israel.

Israel captured that strategic territory from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day and annexed it in 1981, but never received recognition for that move internationally. Israeli rescue forces seen at the site of a Hezbollah missile attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The United Nations annually calls on it to return the Golan Heights to Syria, despite the civil war that has raged in Syria for over a decade.

'Policy has not changed'

US President Donald Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty there in 2019 and the Biden administration upheld that policy, but made it seem circumstantial.

US “policy on the Golan Heights has not changed under this administration,” Kirby said.

US Secretary of State Antony “Blinken addressed this a couple of years ago, where he said that leaving aside the legalities of that question, as a practical matter, the Golan is important to Israeli security.”

“We continue to recognize the circumstances that were in the 2019 proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Kirby explained.

“That proclamation stated, and I quote from it, that aggressive acts by Iran and terrorist groups including Hezbollah in southern Syria continue to make the Golan Heights a potential launching ground for attacks on Israel. So again, no change to the policy.”